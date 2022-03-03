What's new

Children of Poor labourers tortured in Wazirabad

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1499111229083860998

Children of poor labours were tortured in Wazirabad. Treating poor labourers and their families badly isn’t new in Pakistan. It’s very common to see incidents like these.
Pakistan needs to create a union for all poor labourers working in the homes of rich people. All poor labourers should be payed by a union, their rights ensured by a union and their working condition set by a union. It’s time Pakistan creates unions for workers especially our poorest workers who are at risk of oppression and mistreatment the most. No household should be able to directly employ labourers they should only do it through a union to ensure the rights of the poor labourers. These labourers are often too scared to raise their voices against mistreatment and report crimes. The few incidents that get reported and solved are only because the perpetrators expose them self in a video. There’s no point of these relief packages imran khan gives people or anything thing he does if the government cannot ensure the safety of the poor. Any country is built on the backs of these poor labourers. If our workers are abused and not happy then our country will never progress. We need strict laws and strict punishments against abusers. It’s high time Pakistan learned from western countries in areas that could benefit it, and create unions for these poor labourers.

PAKISTAN NEEDS WORKER’S UNIONS TO PROTECT THE RIGHTS OF POOR LABOURERS!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1499250648210104322
 

