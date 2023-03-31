What's new

Children & Minors Are Being Picked Up by Military Junta in Pakistan

It has been well know that children has been targeted in Palestine and Indian Occupied Kashmir. We all have seen images of children which were hit with pallet guns in IOK and children getting shot by M-16 rifles by IDF.

But now state of Pakistan (which is currently occupied by military Junta) , has started arresting children and minors. Some of these children are being charged with terrorism. Most of these stories are not covered by either local mainstream news media or international news media. I am including few of these examples in this thread:


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1641537590854557716
 
Damn that’s actually very disheartening.

Maybe Pakistan is the Israel of South Asia.
 

