Child sexual abuse in Pakistan

Over 1.8 million cases pending in Pakistan’s courts Generations of litigants suffer amid backlog of cases

Justice Delayed is Justice Denied.If there is one thing that literally the party in power with the name Insaf in its name can do (in the next 2 and a half years of its term) that would make a big change is reform the inefficient justice system along with the police and start a mass literacy campaign so people know their rights but also the basic law.