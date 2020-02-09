What's new

Child sexual abuse in Pakistan

In January 2018, seven-year-old Zainab Ansari was raped and murdered. Her body was discovered on a rubbish heap in Kasur, Pakistan’s "child abuse capital", sparking national outrage that reverberated across the world. Zainab’s father, Amin, channelled his grief into a fight for justice and demanded systemic change. Two years later, the government of Pakistan passed the "Zainab Alert Bill", a child protection law that mandates changes including faster police response to reports of missing children. But, as the number of reported child abuse cases rises, Amin wonders what justice really means.
 
Justice Delayed is Justice Denied.

If there is one thing that literally the party in power with the name Insaf in its name can do (in the next 2 and a half years of its term) that would make a big change is reform the inefficient justice system along with the police and start a mass literacy campaign so people know their rights but also the basic law.

www.dawn.com

Over 1.8 million cases pending in Pakistan’s courts

Generations of litigants suffer amid backlog of cases
www.dawn.com
