Child rape ring Birmingham 21 (men, women, old folk involved)

James Evans, 38 , Eyland Grove, Walsall, jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years and given a sexual harm prevention order for life

David Baker, 41 , Park Avenue, Walsall, jailed for 20 years with a further year on licence, given a restraining order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order

Mark Smith, 34 , Bloxwich Road, Walsall, jailed for 19 years with a further six years on licence and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years

Natalie Wellington, 44 , Walsingham Street, Walsall, jailed for 16 years with a further year on licence, given an indefinite restraining order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order

Tracy Baker, 41 , Park Avenue, Walsall, jailed for 15 years with a further year on licence and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order

Kirsty Webb, 36 , Bloxwich Road, Walsall, jailed for 10 years and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years

Phillip Wellington, 50 , Walsingham Street, Walsall, jailed for eight years with a further year on licence, given an indefinite restraining order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order

Ann Clare, 43, Saw Mill Close, Walsall, jailed for eight years with a further three on licence and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years

Pamela Howells, 58, Saw Mill Close, Walsall, jailed for seven years and given a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years

Lee Webb, 40, Whitmore Street, Palfrey, Walsall, jailed for six years and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years

David Evans, 72 , Adshed Road, Redcar, Cleveland, jailed for three-and-a-half years and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order

J ason Evans, 25, Walsingham Street, Walsall, jailed for two years and six months and given a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years

Luke Baker, 22, Park Avenue, Walsall, jailed for two years and four months, given an indefinite restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years

Stephen Webb, 65 , given an absolute discharge due to health conditions and told he must notify as a sex offender for five years

Dean Webb, 35 , received a two year supervision order, must notify as a sex offender for five years and given a sexual harm prevention order for 40 years

Jane Evans, 71, given a two year supervision order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order

Ryan Evans, 23, given a community order for three years with supervision and sex offender work, a tagged curfew for 28 days and a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years

Natasha Webb, 37, to be sentenced at a future date

Matthew Evans, 32 , Howard Road, Bilston, to be sentenced at a future date

John Griffiths, 66, Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, to be sentenced at a future date

Violet Griffiths, 66, Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, to be sentenced at a future date

Twenty-one convicted in West Midlands child sex abuse inquiry Seven children were abused over nearly a decade in Walsall and Wolverhampton, police say.

Seven women jailed for total of 58 years with part in paedophile gang Their depraved offending was uncovered when a hospital visit by one victim sparked concerns leading to the largest ever child sex abuse case investigated by West Midlands Police.

The offending against seven children, who were 12 years old or younger, took place over nearly a decade in Walsall and Wolverhampton.The abuse came to light after concerns were raised following a hospital visit by one of the victims.Thirteen of the defendants have been jailed with four to be sentenced later.The offences against the children were "some of the most shocking abuse that I've seen in my career", Det Ch Supt Paul Drover said."They have been through a significant amounts of trauma. To get the confidence to come forward and to talk to care professionals, to police is huge and I am genuinely thankful," he added.Of those already imprisoned, sentences range from 28 months to life. Four people have been given non-custodial sentences.The case can only now be reported because a series of trials which began last year has ended.West Midlands Police said the victims, some of whom were now adults, suffered "significant physical and mental harm".The force's investigation took six years and the trial process was delayed due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.The children who were abused were in a "much better place at this moment in time", Det Ch Insp Joanne Floyd said."Their reaction is probably one of stoicism and they take no joy in the experience. There are no winners in the situation and they in no way feel happy or glad," she added.Twenty two people were prosecuted during the three trials which can now be reported. They faced numerous charges including child sex abuse and child cruelty offences:of Springfields, Rushall, was found not guilty by the court.Three trials were held due to the sheer number of defendants involved and only one of the 21 showed any remorse, chief crown prosecutor Joanne Jakymec said."The offenders in this case perpetrated the most appalling catalogue of sexual abuse of the utmost gravity causing the victims physical harm and extreme psychological harm," she added.Walsall Safeguarding Partnership (WSP) is responsible for safeguarding vulnerable children and adults in the area and is carrying out a review of the case.Several children and young people who were affected by the case were still being supported and cared for by agencies, WSP's independent chair Sally Hodges said.A recent inspection in the area found children who needed help and protection in the borough received a coordinated and effective response, she added."There is no room for complacency, but we have confidence in the professional practice to identify and respond to concerns or risk relating to sexual abuse," Ms Hodges said.