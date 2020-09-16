Village life
Oct 8, 2016
Sohail Ayaz, a major convict of child pornography in Pakistan and abroad , in a trend setting decision by a local court, has been awarded three times death penalty and life imprisonment three times, his aide also gets 7 years imprisonment. It is of Worth noting that the convict is a highly influential and educated worked for KPK govt as a advisor,
چائلڈ پورنوگرافی: عدالت کا سہیل ایاز کو پھانسی کی سزا دینے کا حکم - BBC News اردو
پاکستانی عدالت نے بچوں کو جنسی زیادتی کا نشانہ بنا کر پورنو گرافی کے ذریعے پیسہ کمانے والے بین الاقوامی ڈارک ویب کے سرغنہ سہیل ایاز کو سزائے موت اور عمر قید کی سزا سنانے کے ساتھ جرمانہ ادا کرنے کا حکم دیا ہے۔
www.bbc.com