What's new

Featured Child pornography convict awarded death sentence

V

Village life

FULL MEMBER
Oct 8, 2016
1,532
-4
1,340
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
girl-sexual-abuse-child.jpg

Sohail Ayaz, a major convict of child pornography in Pakistan and abroad , in a trend setting decision by a local court, has been awarded three times death penalty and life imprisonment three times, his aide also gets 7 years imprisonment. It is of Worth noting that the convict is a highly influential and educated worked for KPK govt as a advisor,
www.bbc.com

چائلڈ پورنوگرافی: عدالت کا سہیل ایاز کو پھانسی کی سزا دینے کا حکم - BBC News اردو

پاکستانی عدالت نے بچوں کو جنسی زیادتی کا نشانہ بنا کر پورنو گرافی کے ذریعے پیسہ کمانے والے بین الاقوامی ڈارک ویب کے سرغنہ سہیل ایاز کو سزائے موت اور عمر قید کی سزا سنانے کے ساتھ جرمانہ ادا کرنے کا حکم دیا ہے۔
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
9,217
0
10,695
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Village life said:
Sohail ayaz a major convict of child pornography in Pakistan and abroad in a trend setting decision by a local court has been awarded three times death penalty and life imprisonment three times, his aide also gets 7 years imprisonment. It is of Worth noting that the convict is a highly influential and educated worked for KPK govt as a advisor,
www.bbc.com

چائلڈ پورنوگرافی: عدالت کا سہیل ایاز کو پھانسی کی سزا دینے کا حکم - BBC News اردو

پاکستانی عدالت نے بچوں کو جنسی زیادتی کا نشانہ بنا کر پورنو گرافی کے ذریعے پیسہ کمانے والے بین الاقوامی ڈارک ویب کے سرغنہ سہیل ایاز کو سزائے موت اور عمر قید کی سزا سنانے کے ساتھ جرمانہ ادا کرنے کا حکم دیا ہے۔
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
Click to expand...
Should hang his aide too.
 
T

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
13,915
-5
14,713
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Village life said:
Sohail ayaz a major convict of child pornography in Pakistan and abroad in a trend setting decision by a local court has been awarded three times death penalty and life imprisonment three times, his aide also gets 7 years imprisonment. It is of Worth noting that the convict is a highly influential and educated worked for KPK govt as a advisor,
www.bbc.com

چائلڈ پورنوگرافی: عدالت کا سہیل ایاز کو پھانسی کی سزا دینے کا حکم - BBC News اردو

پاکستانی عدالت نے بچوں کو جنسی زیادتی کا نشانہ بنا کر پورنو گرافی کے ذریعے پیسہ کمانے والے بین الاقوامی ڈارک ویب کے سرغنہ سہیل ایاز کو سزائے موت اور عمر قید کی سزا سنانے کے ساتھ جرمانہ ادا کرنے کا حکم دیا ہے۔
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
Click to expand...
About time...but can't they cut his d#@$ off first as an example to others and feed it to wild pigs
 
Sheikh Rauf

Sheikh Rauf

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 24, 2014
5,551
-10
4,179
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
May Allah have mercy on us, this Sickness sud end sooner and child sex abuse and pornography sud get capital punishment.
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
4,387
-4
6,749
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Is it that same guy caught few months back who was chartered accountant?
I remember his father with a big beard was defending his son in court. According to his father his son should not have been arrested for such "minor things".
 
Thorough Pro

Thorough Pro

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 23, 2008
11,869
-19
11,136
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Are you really that naive or stupid? I think stupid since you asked if the dead person is revived.

Capital punishment for 1 murder is the death penalty. If you kill 10 people you get the death penalty 10 times (1 for each murder) but it does not mean you are hanged 10 times since you die only once.


CatSultan said:
How can you get three death penalties? will they revive him and kill him again three times?
Click to expand...
 
CatSultan

CatSultan

FULL MEMBER
Oct 23, 2020
131
0
155
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Thorough Pro said:
Are you really that naive or stupid? I think stupid since you asked if the dead person is revived.

Capital punishment for 1 murder is the death penalty. If you kill 10 people you get the death penalty 10 times (1 for each murder) but it does not mean you are hanged 10 times since you die only once.
Click to expand...
r/wooosh
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

saiyan0321
Featured Rape Law Needs to be Understood and Amended Properly
Replies
9
Views
795
Shabi1
S
Clutch
School principal in Peshawar handed 105 years in prison for child abuse, rape
Replies
9
Views
2K
TheNoob
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom