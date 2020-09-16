CatSultan said: How can you get three death penalties? will they revive him and kill him again three times? Click to expand...

Are you really that naive or stupid? I think stupid since you asked if the dead person is revived.Capital punishment for 1 murder is the death penalty. If you kill 10 people you get the death penalty 10 times (1 for each murder) but it does not mean you are hanged 10 times since you die only once.