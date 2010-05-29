What's new

Child molester molvi received street justice

This low life SOB was visiting a six year old girls home to teach her Quran . On CCTV the family saw him removing the shalwaar of a girl and was going to rape her. But he still blames the incident on girl 😠 Why would a six year old innocent child will be interested in having sex with the adult?
Anyway he received some nice street justice from the people of district jhelum .That's how all child molestors and rapists should be treated because after the motorway incident it's obvious we cannot trust police.
 
Normally don’t agree with street law but in cases like this I’m all for it. I really want people like this battered to death if necessary to be a deterrent for it not to happen again. Bastard
 
Musings said:
Normally don’t agree with street law but in cases like this I’m all for it. I really want people like this battered to death if necessary to be a deterrent for it not to happen again. Bastard
Well after what happened at motorway and how rapists rape and get away with the help of corrupt police this is time we all should agree on street justice as a last resort.
 
He is lucky still to be in one piece and in good shape.

I would have given him a nice torture all by myself. How about cutting a part of ear ..uhmm or a cut of nose...
 
