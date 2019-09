“Child Actorvism” and the Extinction Agenda of Neoliberal Racists

“Dear Mr. Modi, you need to take action now against the climate crisis, not just talking about it because if you keep going on like this, doing business as usual, and just talking about and bragging about the little victories, you are going to fail. And if you fail, you are going to be seen as one of the worst villains in human history in the future. And you don't want that.”​