/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Chief of the Army Staff | General Qamar Javed Bajwa's Desk.

Discussion in 'Pakistan Army' started by ghazi52, Nov 26, 2016.

Page 1 of 26
  1. Nov 26, 2016 #1
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    24,626
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 33,096 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    [​IMG]


    Chief of the Army Staff


    Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was commissioned in 16 Baloch Regiment on 24 October 1980. He is graduate of Canadian Forces Command and Staff College, (Toronto) Canada, Naval Post Graduate University, Monteray( California) USA, National Defence Univesity, Islamabd. He has been an instructor at School of Infantry and Tactics, Quetta, Command and Staff College, Quetta and NDU. He has also been Brigade Major of an Infantry Brigade and Chief of Staff of Rawalpindi Corps. He has commanded 16 Baloch Regiment, an Infantry Brigade and has commanded Infantry Division in Northern Areas ( Commander FCNA). He has also commanded Pakistan Contingent in Congo. He has commanded Rawalpindi Corps, and was presently serving Inspector General Training and Evaluation at GHQ.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 8
  2. Nov 27, 2016 #2
    A.M.

    A.M. SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,189
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2014
    Ratings:
    +19 / 2,362 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    May he and our country have a prosperous time during his tenure as "Boss". Wish him the best of luck.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
  3. Nov 27, 2016 #3
    Abrar Munir Rajput

    Abrar Munir Rajput FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    154
    Joined:
    Nov 18, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 303 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    :pakistan::pakistan:
    Feeling more danger for enemies!
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  4. Nov 27, 2016 #4
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,462
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 10,850 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Big Big Shoes to fill, Hopefully the nation will not be disappointed InShaAllah :pakistan::pakistan:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  5. Nov 27, 2016 #5
    RAAJ大和

    RAAJ大和 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    96
    Joined:
    Sep 23, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 48 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Graduated from foreign war colleges this guy is awesome...:-)
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  6. Nov 27, 2016 #6
    secretservice

    secretservice SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,774
    Joined:
    Feb 11, 2011
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,507 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    every Lt general is graduate of foreign colleges. not a big deal. I am happy and little sad at the same moment. Corps commander Multan was better choice in my view but it a was political decision. i hope new chief is going to live up to expectations of people and he will prove himself even better than Gen Raheel IA.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  7. Nov 27, 2016 #7
    RAAJ大和

    RAAJ大和 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    96
    Joined:
    Sep 23, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 48 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Dont worry he will...
     
  8. Nov 27, 2016 #8
    Humble Analyst

    Humble Analyst FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    682
    Joined:
    May 17, 2015
    Ratings:
    +1 / 517 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Agree 100%
     
  9. Nov 27, 2016 #9
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    24,626
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 33,096 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    [​IMG]
     
  10. Nov 27, 2016 #10
    Alpha BeeTee

    Alpha BeeTee FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    891
    Joined:
    Apr 23, 2015
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,381 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    What's his age ?
     
  11. Nov 27, 2016 #11
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    24,626
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 33,096 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Incoming army chief has ‘zero presence’ on social media: ISPR


    Pakistan’s army chief designate General Qamar Javed Bajwa has “zero presence” on social media and any accounts under his name are fake, the ISPR has clarified.

    Gen Qamar Bajwa has zero presence on social media. All Facebook / Twitter & other social media platforms IDs & accounts on his name are fake,” Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa, head of the military’s media wing, tweeted on Sunday.

    The announcement came just a day after Gen Bajwa was appointed as the country’s new chief of army staff (COAS). He will replace General Raheel Sharif on November 29.

    The army’s spokesperson further announced that a formal change of command ceremony will be held on Tuesday at the army’s general headquarters (GHQ) to welcome the incoming chief. According to media reports, newly appointed Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJSC) Gen Zubair Mehmood Hayat will take charge on Monday, a day before the ceremony.

    Rehearsals for #COAS Change of Comd ceremony in full swing at http://GHQ.Final Ceremony will be held on Tuesday,29th Nov 2016.


    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  12. Nov 27, 2016 #12
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    24,626
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 33,096 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Top Facts about New Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa
    Following are the top known facts regarding new Pakistan Army Chief.

    • General Bajwa was commissioned in Pakistan Army’s Sindh Regiment in 1982.
    • He attended Pakistan Military Academy’s 62nd long course.
    • Before the appointment, Gen Qamar Bajwa served at the GHQ as Inspector General of Training and Evaluation. The position Gen Sharif held before becoming army chief, he has commanded the 10 Corps, the army’s largest, which is responsible for the area along the Line of Control (LoC).
    • He has an extensive experience of handling affairs of Kashmir and northern areas. Yet, he considers extremism a bigger threat for the country than India.
    • Just like his predecessor General Raheel Sharif, he is said to be no attention-seeker and remains well-connected with his troops.
     
  13. Nov 27, 2016 #13
    truthseeker2010

    truthseeker2010 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,703
    Joined:
    Dec 7, 2010
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,017 / -1
    Commissioned in 16 Baloch Regiment in 1980.

    He is from the same unit as Aslam Baig, 16 baloch, therefore this unit has now the distinction of producing two chiefs.....
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  14. Nov 27, 2016 #14
    asad71

    asad71 PROFESSIONAL

    Messages:
    6,867
    Joined:
    May 24, 2011
    Ratings:
    +10 / 5,930 / -6
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Canada
    kai Kai, Chief. Kai Kai!
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  15. Nov 28, 2016 #15
    jha

    jha ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,967
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 9,323 / -8
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Interesting....

    All the best to new Chief.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
Page 1 of 26
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 6 (Users: 0, Guests: 5)