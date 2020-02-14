Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Turkey's Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on a day long official visit to the Republic of Turkey called on His Excellency General Hulusi Akar (Retired), Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey, wherein His Excellency General Yasar Guler, Commander Turkish General Staff and His Excellency General Umit Dundar, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces were also present.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Turkey is one of the key Muslim countries and acknowledged Turkish engagements with Pakistan, especially the ongoing efforts for continuing the positivity for peace in the region.This he stated while meeting Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey, during his daylong visit to Turkey on Wednesday.Gen Yasar Guler, Commander Turkish General Staff, and Gen Umit Dundar, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, were also present on the occasion, said an Inter-Services Public Relations release.During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan peace process and bilateral defence and security cooperation in various fields were discussed. The army chief reiterated that Turkey is one of the key Muslim countries in the region and that enhanced Pakistan-Turkey cooperation will have positive impact on regional peace and stability.The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for peace and stability, especially the Afghan peace process and pledged to continue working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.