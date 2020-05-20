Chief of Palestinian Resistance Movement.

Ismail Haniyeh has thanked Iran for helping out the Palestinian cause with the financial backing and provision of arms & weapons in a fight against the fascist regime.
Haniyeh also pledged to continue 'Fight for the Jerusalem' and specifically 'Liberating Al-Aqsa Mosque' in Jerusalem's old city and in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where several Arab families face evictions by the illegitimate settlers of Israel.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in a televised address called on Muslim nations to take up ar*ms and fight for the Palestinians cause. Khamenei said that the Muslim world must sincerely support the Palestinians People.. through military... or financial support or in rebuilding Gaza's infrastructure"
Talk about the actual assistance for Palestine and not just passing condemnation statements and sympathetic statements, Iran was at fore to help them out in any way possible.
