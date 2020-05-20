What's new

Chief of Palestinian Resistance Movement.

K Shehzad

K Shehzad

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 18, 2019
90
0
72
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands

Ismail Haniyeh has thanked Iran for helping out the Palestinian cause with the financial backing and provision of arms & weapons in a fight against the fascist regime.

Haniyeh also pledged to continue 'Fight for the Jerusalem' and specifically 'Liberating Al-Aqsa Mosque' in Jerusalem's old city and in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where several Arab families face evictions by the illegitimate settlers of Israel.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in a televised address called on Muslim nations to take up ar*ms and fight for the Palestinians cause. Khamenei said that the Muslim world must sincerely support the Palestinians People.. through military... or financial support or in rebuilding Gaza's infrastructure"

Talk about the actual assistance for Palestine and not just passing condemnation statements and sympathetic statements, Iran was at fore to help them out in any way possible.
http://instagr.am/p/CPKeHKphDC0/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Tai Hai Chen
Erdogan: Turkey medical assistance to reach Palestine this week
Replies
0
Views
210
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Foxtrot Alpha
Featured Israel’s illegal annexation plans for Palestine, ‘disastrous’ for wider Middle East – Bachele
Replies
0
Views
968
Foxtrot Alpha
Foxtrot Alpha
U
International Criminal Court Opens War Crimes Investigation in West Bank and Gaza But US Opposes the Probe and Supports Israel
Replies
4
Views
268
atan651
A
Aramagedon
Iran's security chief: Zionist-hatched ‘deal of century’ will be failure
Replies
0
Views
237
Aramagedon
Aramagedon
Aramagedon
US soldiers, officers will go home in coffins after Soleimani assassination: Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah
Replies
2
Views
460
Aramagedon
Aramagedon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom