Chief of Naval Staff Discloses New Procurements: Shallow Water Attack Submarines, MALE UAVs & a new Helicopter Fleet

The Chief of Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi recently held a wide-ranging interview with international media network the Global Times. Although he talked about a variety of stuff, a few things that stood out were revelations that the Pakistan Navy is procuring “Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicles” from China. This would point to the earlier news we broke of Pakistan buying CH-4 MALE attack drones from China.He also disclosed that aside from the eight Type 039B AIP attack submarines Pakistan is constructing with China, Pakistan is also procuring new “shallow-water attack submarines”. We believe this may be from a European country.The CNS also revealed that the Pakistan Navy is acquiring a new modern helicopter fleet.All these are in addition to the 4x Type 054AP frigates, 10x jet Sea Sultan Long-Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA), 8x Type 039B AIP submarines, new Fast Attack Craft (Missile) boats, RAS-72 Sea Eagle MPAs, Missile systems and 4x MIlGEM-Class Corvettes and new Offshore Patrol Vessels the Pakistan Navy is acquiring.The CNS also said The Pakistan Navy development strategy is based on “progressive capability enhancement” to create a balanced, potent, and combat-ready force to meet evolving threats.The CNS said, “It is heartening to know that the PLA Navy now operates two aircraft carriers. The PN would like to conduct an exercise with these carriers whenever an opportunity arises.”