Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat's Chopper Crashes, 14 On Board

An army chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 13 others on board crashed in Tamil Nadu a short while ago.
CDS Health status is not known yetAll IndiaChief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat's Chopper Crashes, 14 On Board
