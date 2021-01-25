Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.
Director General ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting.
Matters pertaining to internal and external security were discussed during the meeting.
@Horus @waz @Imran Khan @Patriot forever @ziaulislam @Jinn Baba @Indus Pakistan @Zarvan @Areesh @muhammadhafeezmalik @AZ1 @POPEYE-Sailor
Director General ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting.
Matters pertaining to internal and external security were discussed during the meeting.
@Horus @waz @Imran Khan @Patriot forever @ziaulislam @Jinn Baba @Indus Pakistan @Zarvan @Areesh @muhammadhafeezmalik @AZ1 @POPEYE-Sailor