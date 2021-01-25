What's new

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.

Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
13,169
9
20,396
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.
Replies
6
Views
481
mingle
M
Norwegian
COAS, DG ISI important meeting with PM Imran Khan on internal security
2
Replies
19
Views
983
S A L M A N.
S A L M A N.
muhammadhafeezmalik
  • Locked
Will Pakistan’s Military Lose Its Grip on Power?
2
Replies
19
Views
953
The Eagle
The Eagle
B
'Put your house in order': SC asks govt to submit an undertaking regarding Bajwa's extension
Replies
9
Views
653
El Sidd
El Sidd
PaklovesTurkiye
PM constitutes 7-member committee to recommend responses to developments in IoK
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Verve
Verve

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom