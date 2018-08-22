/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was invited by Saudi Crown Prince

Discussion in 'Pakistan Army' started by ghazi52, Aug 22, 2018 at 5:08 PM.

  1. Aug 22, 2018 at 5:08 PM #1
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    24,626
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 33,096 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was invited by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for a meeting proceeded by dinner, on Tuesday night.

    As per the official statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief was felicitated by the Crown Prince on his completion of Hajj.

    Furthermore, the two also went into discourse over the jointly shared matter of the region’s safekeeping with His Highness hoping for Pakistan’s success in facing the present challenges expressed thoughts of robust positivity.

    He also went on to felicitate the newly elected federal administration while extending his good wishes.

    The statement also added that the COAS General Bajwa had expressed gratitude for the well wishes and encouragement the Crown Prince had conveyed for Pakistan.
     
  2. Aug 22, 2018 at 5:09 PM #2
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    24,626
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 33,096 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    [​IMG]
     
  3. Aug 22, 2018 at 5:13 PM #3
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,034
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 33,719 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    He wanted to have a dinner with him after the COAS performed Hajj. Is it a latest picture..because I thought he is on a personal visit (Hajj) but I guess he can wear the uniform even when he is not on the duty.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 0, Guests: 3)