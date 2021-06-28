Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu is on an official visit to #Turkey

Most ACMs seem to visit Turkey a lot, more often then even China and Saudi, says a lot. Seems a long time ago any ACM visited say UK, US, Australia, UAE, but we have time for Turkey a twice a year or so. Reveals much about future direction of PAF I feel.Probably gonna to visit Konya (Anatolian Eagle).
Its nice to him get out of HQ for a change.
Was gettin' bored from all the visitors he was getting these past few days.
Other countries mentioned here used to be the old overlords of the establishment.
Imran Khan is going to beijing here soon