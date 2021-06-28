What's new

Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu is on an official visit to Turkey

Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu is on an official visit to #Turkey

CAS called on Minster of National Defence of Turkey, Hulusi Akar
 
Probably gonna to visit Konya (Anatolian Eagle).

Its nice to him get out of HQ for a change.

Was gettin' bored from all the visitors he was getting these past few days.
 
Trailer23 said:
Probably gonna to visit Konya (Anatolian Eagle).

Its nice to him get out of HQ for a change.

Was gettin' bored from all the visitors he was getting these past few days.
Most ACMs seem to visit Turkey a lot, more often then even China and Saudi, says a lot. Seems a long time ago any ACM visited say UK, US, Australia, UAE, but we have time for Turkey a twice a year or so. Reveals much about future direction of PAF I feel.
 
Yasser76 said:
Most ACMs seem to visit Turkey a lot, more often then even China and Saudi, says a lot. Seems a long time ago any ACM visited say UK, US, Australia, UAE, but we have time for Turkey a twice a year or so. Reveals much about future direction of PAF I feel.
Other countries mentioned here used to be the old overlords of the establishment.
 
Yasser76 said:
Most ACMs seem to visit Turkey a lot, more often then even China and Saudi, says a lot. Seems a long time ago any ACM visited say UK, US, Australia, UAE, but we have time for Turkey a twice a year or so. Reveals much about future direction of PAF I feel.
Imran Khan is going to beijing here soon
 
