Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan is a target

After passing few comments against Sind Government and its workings, CJ of SCP is a target of PPP's goons.Sadly, Pakistan has been run in such a way for decades that these criminals were given space to flourish, to rig the system so they can influence and rig the elections , control the money, steal it, launder it to different part of the world.Zardari is a Don, Bilawal is quickly catching up. But no Pakistani journalist would utter a single word against these criminals.Pakistan is doomed.Long live Banana Republic of Pakistan.