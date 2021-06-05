What's new

Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan is a target

After passing few comments against Sind Government and its workings, CJ of SCP is a target of PPP's goons.

Sadly, Pakistan has been run in such a way for decades that these criminals were given space to flourish, to rig the system so they can influence and rig the elections , control the money, steal it, launder it to different part of the world.

Zardari is a Don, Bilawal is quickly catching up. But no Pakistani journalist would utter a single word against these criminals.
Pakistan is doomed.
Long live Banana Republic of Pakistan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1405638261192773642
 
