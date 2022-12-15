What's new

Chief Justice of Pakistan 🫣

Being Pakistani it’s shameful for all of us thats such shameless begairat heading the most important institutions of pakistan
Although little offtopic but I read the following excerpt related to a SCP judge this morning

"During discussion, Ch Riazul Haq, MNA who visited river Kunhar as head of Sub Committee, to prepare a report on pollution in the river, informed the committee that he found 189 hotels constructed illegally (without any NOC) on the banks of the river. He revealed that he saw an under construction hotel on the banks of river, which according to him, was owned by a recently retired judge of Supreme Court. He further contended what one can expect from a common man when a judge of the highest court is violating the rules as the hotel was constructed without any approval adding that all hotel waste is being dumped in the river."

