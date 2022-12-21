What's new

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud caught telling fake childhood Poverty stories like Modi | Fake humble origins stories | Very Wealth Landlord family

He was born in 1959, in 1961 his Father was Judge in Bombay High court. Before that his father was serving as government Lawyer and Law Professor.

He used to live in 3.5 acre Palace, he studied in most expensive school(St Columbus School), same school were Shahrukh Khan studied, father was successful lawyer.

His father became Chief justice when he was 12 years old, lived in ministerial house.

After his father became chief justice, he paid for studies in Harvard.
His ancestors earned familial wealth by aiding British in occupying India. Used extremely innovative and brutal methods to collect taxes form general populace to retain the landlord title under British.

You can see in below screenshot, Supreme court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud got tweet deleted when confronted with facts.
India's so-called progressive leftist, really like DY chandrachud. Below image of judges is right before judgment on Babri-Ayodhya case. Judges partying in 5 star hotel.

Must have been inspired by Dalits who despite being wealthy, fake income certificates to deny poorer Dalits the quota seats
 

