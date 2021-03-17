Chicago is turning to a warzone according to American analyst

[1]

Neighborhoods are like a war zone in Chicago

[2]

[3]

[4]

People flee Chicago and Illinois

[5]

[6]

Rising crime in 34 major US cities

[7]

American society is collapsing

Poverty has exploded everywhere in the United States

Providing website

https://www.mashreghnews.ir/news/

Michael Schneider, an American writer and analyst, wrote in a note examining the economic and social situation in the United States: "I do not know why anyone wants to live in Chicago at this time. According to the latest statistics released, more than 117,000 members of criminal gangs"currently reside in the city, and the violence is so widespread that it has always made headlines around the world. ""Some affluent areas of Chicago still look attractive, but many neighborhoods have become something of a war zone," he said. The great churches, hospitals, and factories that were once so beautiful and attractive are now falling apart and rotting throughout the city.The bustling drug Marketis also in the public eye, preventing customers from turning to local businesses for fear. Unfortunately, the reality is that the whole country is heading in the same direction as Chicago. Chicago was named one of the most murdered cities in the world last year, but no one expected the homicide rate to increase by "more than 50% by 2020"... Chicago Police released the final crime figures in Chicago in 2020. These figures show that shootings and homicides have increased by more than 50 percent by 2020. In 2020, there were 769 homicides, a significant increase from 495 in 2019. In terms of shootings, the city of Chicago recorded 3,261 shootings last year, a significant increase from 2,140 shootings in 2019. The number of shooting victims also increased to 4,033 in 2020. This number was equal to 2598 people in 2019.Meanwhile, people continue to flee the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois in large numbers. In fact, the British media has described the mass exodus we saw in 2020 as "historic"...Illinois recordeda decline in population for the seventh year in a row between July 2019 and July 2020, but the decline was historic - 79,487 people left the state during that period, the highest number since World War II. The second highest figure among states is in terms of raw figures or population percentage. Larger population declines over the years have led Illinois to experience the largest population decline in raw numbers and the second largest population decline in percentage since 2010. The state has experienced a population decline of 253, 015 during that period - three times more than other states.It is understandable why so many people are moving to better places, but other major cities are also seeing a sharp rise in crimes.According to a recent study by US News, homicide rates in 34 major US cities rose by an average of 30 percent last year.According to experts, the homicide rate in 34 US cities increased by an average of 30% in 2020, as the United States recovers from the Corona virus pandemic and widespread anti-police brutality protests.According to a recent report by the Covid-19 National Commission, homicide rates rose in 29 of the 34 cities surveyed, and three of the largest cities in the study sample - New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago - had a 40 percent homicide rate. Currently, almost all major cities are becoming insecure."Unfortunately, the reality is that our whole society is collapsing, and this trend is accelerating during the tough years ahead. As the economic situation worsens, people become more helpless, and more and more businesses are closing down now."Poverty has exploded everywhere in the United States, and this downturn has hit hard, especially the downstream businesses in the food chain. As the economic crisis intensifies, those working in the downstream area of the food chain are increasingly flocking to affluent neighborhoods to vent their despair and helplessness.Those with a "rabbinic mentality" will try to claim that stealing from the rich and giving to the poor is "justice," but that is in fact a way to justify unbridled lawlessness in the streets.The American author concluded: The revolt, looting, and violence we have seen so far is just the beginning. Worse is on the way, and very soon across the United States it will be like the streets in the worst parts of Chicago.The numbers shown in bracket point to the sources shown below respectively.