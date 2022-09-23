Chicago Bears say 'singular focus' is on suburban Arlington Park site for new stadium

PakFactor said: Thanks to that mayor and the infestation of criminals, Chicago isn't as desirable for a business. Many corporations decided to pull out from Boeing, McDonald's and Citadel Securities, etc. So much crime is happening even I go in packed (hand gun) when I have meetings in Chicago. Click to expand...

People on PDF wonder why old cities like Chicago, San Francisco, or Philadelphia have crime/homeless problems. Well is starts with a slippery slope of Mayors not fixing problems and saying everything is perfectly fine...and then when things hit the fan and their business/resident tax base starts leaving they change their tune...but by that time it is way too late.Ah you gotta love it:Oh and here is the classic way that when losing their tax base they overcorrect and cause even more people to flee.LIGHTFOOT POLICY CHANGE COULD QUADRUPLE CHICAGO PROPERTY TAX HIKE IN 2023