Chhattisgarh: 9 Christians hospitalized after mob of armed Hindus attack church

At least nine Christians were attacked by Hindu nationalists in Chhattisgarh’s after a mob burst into a newly built church hall in Koshalnar village during Sunday service.The assailants beat the congregation, resulting in the hospitalization of nine.On Sunday, the mob amassed and surrounded the Church during worship.The saffron mob demanded that the pastor and his brother come out of the hall. The pastor converted to Christianity in 2013 and has been practicing and evangelizing since. He founded the church in Koshalnar, where the incident took place. When the two emerged, the mob attacked them with clubs, cursing them and accusing them of abandoning the Hindu faith.The mob also erupted into the church hall and beat the Christians gathered for worship.The violent attack led to several Christians sustaining serious injuries. They were later rushed to the hospital for treatment by the Christian community.The frequency and severity of persecution on Christians have been increasing in Chhattisgarh, one of the 11 states where anti-conversion laws are implemented.