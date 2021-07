I play chess frequently on chess.com and some of my games the computer says 90% of the moves are same as the best computers in the world. It's a natural game for me won championships when I was young but got bored of it and stopped playing for a long time. I play for fun now with wild openings, the ratio of times is 5:1 i.e the other player takes 5 times or longer to make a move compared to me. To be at championship level you got to have patience and look ahead in detail for every piece. That's great if you have nothing better to do with your time lol.