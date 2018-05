SRINAGAR, MAY 06 (PTK): A tourist from Tamil Nadu died after being hit by stones during anti-government protests in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials and medical sources said here on Monday.



Medical sources said that the tourist, R Thirumani, from Tamil Nadu capital Chennai, was admitted in the Shere Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in capital Srinagar, and is in a ‘serious condition’. He passed away, the medical sources said.



22-year old Thirumani had been admitted with a head and nose injury that he received in Narbal. A senior Police official told a news wire that the tourist was injured during stone hurling protests.







Police registered a case under FIR Number 57/2018 u/s 148, 247, 307, 336 RPC in Police Station Magam. “Investigations into it has been initiated and culprits involved into the incident will be nabbed soon,” the officer said.



================================



Innocence of stone pelters! They couldn't cause injury or death. Tweet to UNHRC with pellet injuries to innocent and bright kids.

Click to expand...