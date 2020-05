Nick and the other five men were working as armed security guards, employed to protect against Somali pirates, when they were intercepted on the merchant ship MV Seaman Guard Ohio off the Indian coast in October 2013.

They were accused of being illegally armed in Indian waters - they weren't, as a court ruled some four years later. They had all the required documentation for their weapons, and their presence in Indian waters was justified because they needed to pick up emergency supplies amid stormy weather.

Their would-be attackers, stirred up by the official narrative that these newcomers were terrorists, were usually deterred by the size of these ex-military men

The other prisoners "must have looked at this group of big blokes, and the damage we had caused and, suddenly, they weren't so keen on a scrap", Nick wrote.

Gym equipment was fashioned from the stones that littered the prison yard, a lifting weight made from a metal bar and rocks.

Food was generally scavenged from the scant supplies on offer, a rota being drawn up to decide who would go and cook in the prison's kitchen for the rest of the group.

Loud cheers reverberated through the arrivals hall at Newcastle International Airport when Nick finally emerged, his hair long and lank, to be embraced by a throng of family and friends