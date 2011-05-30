Chengdu J-20 5th Generation Aircraft News & Discussions

Figaro said: I don't think it is fair to compare civilian electronics accessory with AESA radar development. Please tell me how this links to AESA radar?



Figaro said: I'm not sure where you got the maximum detection range from. Nanjing never released any statistics on that ... the T/R module count was leaked out and that is correct. From the data published, the AN/APG-77 has 1500 T/R modules while the AN/APG-81 has over 1600. Of course, radar performance should not be solely based of T/R module numbers but how does this prove anything?



Mistranslation by IHS Janes. The KLJ-7A itself uses technologies in the Type 1475 according to the Chinese report ... but Janes misinterpreted it to be the Chinese are going to use the KLJ-7A into the J-20. And given the size of the J-20s nose, a much more powerful radar than the KLJ-7A would be placed.



Sorry but what am I pushing here at all? The other poster was the one who started this whole mess. Never did I ever say that Chinese radar technology was equal or exceeded that of the US ... all I said was that they are roughly comparable (i.e. on a similar level). I called him out on making sweeping statements without any solid evidence, whether it be numbers or concrete developments, just as I did on the engine thread. If he came here with solid evidences and numbers, then we can have a meaningful discussion and come to an agreement. But when he says "I will bet my money" on this or that, you know it becomes a poor discussion. Click to expand...

This is convenient excuse, my friend. Strict compartmentalization between technologies offered for RESEARCH and military applications is no longer in practice worldwide - much blurring have materialized over the years. Well-funded universities happen to field some of the most advanced technologies in existence because they are at the forefront of R&D programs which in turn translate into powerful commercial and military applications from time-to-time. Does it surprise you that some of the most powerful computers in the world are fielded in universities?You can even obtain subscription of powerful satellite systems with military applications for RESEARCH if you have the right connections.I used to be in IT business, and I realize that even your own PC can be equipped with cutting-edge technologies - depend upon how much you are willing to spend. People have even created supercomputers in homes (data mining). Few realize this but cutting-edge technologies are increasingly commercialized around the world.Now - one must understand the difference between following terms - technologies and end-products. You can source an end-product with cutting-edge technologies for everyday use but not every manner of end-product borne out of them. For instance, you cannot buy a jet fighter for everyday use in personal capacity. There are numerous end-products which will remain restricted to military applications only.Last - try to grasp the philosophy of ANALOGY in debating efforts.ANALOGY = a comparison between one thing and another, typically for the purpose of explanation or clarification.I simply wanted to convey to you that the YEAR based logic is not a sound metric when it comes to evaluating technologies across countries. You adopted this logic while evaluating radar systems fielded by USA and China respectively - recheck your posts in previous page.There are leaks in Public domain - usually from well-connected reporters.The original AN/APG-77 has 1500 T/R modulesThe AN/APG-77(v)1 has around 2000 T/R modulesHigher T/R module count will shape performance parameters of a radar system. T/R module types will also make difference. AN/APG-77(v)1 is equipped with new T/R modules which are noticed in American 4th generation AESA radar systems. As I pointed out earlier, this variant is a redesign of the original variant - do not be fooled by naming schemes.JANES is not into making comical errors and misinterpretations. It is however true that the J-20 has much larger RADOME than the JF-17 Block III, and therefore, it is more likely that the current KLJ-5 radar system will receive new T/R module treatment instead of complete replacement. I do not know for sure though.I am not defending any member here - just pointing out that a sound METRIC should be adopted to compare technologies and/or end-products.China have shown impressive advances in numerous fields over the years (this is not up for debate) but to assert that China has parity with every country in every domain is a bit much. There are things to which majority of individuals will never be privy to and those in the knowhow will remain tight-lipped. The maximum many can do is to rely upon potential leaks to draw limited parallels (crude) which may or may not be instructive.The term 'roughly comparable' is hardly definitive to consider in this kind of debate. Roughly comparable in which context and aspects? WE do not know.