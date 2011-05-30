Chengdu J-20 5th Generation Aircraft News & Discussions

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Chinese Defence Forum' started by lawxx, May 30, 2011.
[video]http://v.youku.com/v_show/id_XMjcxNDgyMzY4.html[/video]
Terrific video of J-20 Mighty Dragon take-off!
The trees were in the way, but the launch time was 15 or 16 seconds (according to my stopwatch).
okay ! great video...Alhamdolillah...
Thank you for your video.
J-20 flew June lst in Chengdu again
Any one get the take off this time?
J-20 flew again today (June 2st) , two side-bay doors were opened in flight
no...Nobody wants to AA's tea
It was flying for children everywhere!
CD said that the plane flew again today and performed roll manoeuvres.
I really want a high-def image of the plane with the gears folded. Though I know this is alot to ask as they tend to retract the gears at reasonably high altitude and it's hard to take clear pictures of it flying.
haha, so where are they taking pictures now?
Can someone please provide link to the earlier J-20 thread? Thanx
The internal weapon bay.
Seems to be all short range missiles (?).
Doesn't look very credible