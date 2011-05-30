/ Register

  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Chengdu J-20 5th Generation Aircraft News & Discussions

Discussion in 'Chinese Defence Forum' started by lawxx, May 30, 2011.

  1. May 30, 2011 #1
    lawxx

    lawxx FULL MEMBER

    [video]http://v.youku.com/v_show/id_XMjcxNDgyMzY4.html[/video]
     
  2. May 30, 2011 #2
    Martian2

    Martian2 SENIOR MEMBER

    Terrific video of J-20 Mighty Dragon take-off!

    The trees were in the way, but the launch time was 15 or 16 seconds (according to my stopwatch).
     
  3. May 30, 2011 #3
    khurasaan1

    khurasaan1 FULL MEMBER

    okay ! great video...Alhamdolillah...:)
     
  4. May 31, 2011 #4
    AerospaceEngineer

    AerospaceEngineer BANNED

    Thank you for your video.
     
  5. Jun 2, 2011 #5
    houshanghai

    houshanghai FULL MEMBER

    J-20 flew June lst in Chengdu again



    [​IMG]
     
  6. Jun 2, 2011 #6
    siegecrossbow

    siegecrossbow PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Any one get the take off this time?
     
  7. Jun 2, 2011 #7
    houshanghai

    houshanghai FULL MEMBER

    J-20 flew again today (June 2st) , two side-bay doors were opened in flight

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]no...Nobody wants to AA's tea
     
  8. Jun 2, 2011 #8
    Mikethedyke

    Mikethedyke FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    It was flying for children everywhere! :P
     
  9. Jun 2, 2011 #9
    siegecrossbow

    siegecrossbow PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    CD said that the plane flew again today and performed roll manoeuvres.
     
  10. Jun 3, 2011 #10
    no_name

    no_name ELITE MEMBER

    I really want a high-def image of the plane with the gears folded. Though I know this is alot to ask as they tend to retract the gears at reasonably high altitude and it's hard to take clear pictures of it flying.
     
  11. Jun 3, 2011 #11
    CardSharp

    CardSharp ELITE MEMBER

    haha, so where are they taking pictures now?
     
  12. Jun 3, 2011 #12
    Saifullah Sani

    Saifullah Sani SENIOR MEMBER

    :china::china:
     
  13. Jun 3, 2011 #13
    mil-avia

    mil-avia FULL MEMBER

    Can someone please provide link to the earlier J-20 thread? Thanx
     
  14. Jun 4, 2011 #14
    ChineseTiger1986

    ChineseTiger1986 ELITE MEMBER

    The internal weapon bay.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  15. Jun 4, 2011 #15
    no_name

    no_name ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,530
    Joined:
    Jan 25, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,942 / -0
    Seems to be all short range missiles (?).
    Doesn't look very credible
     
