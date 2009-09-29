What's new

Chengdu J-10C deliveries & follow up news

Tejas Spokesman

Tejas Spokesman

Deliveries of Chengdu J-10C seems to have been stopped.

PUBLISHED: 23 JANUARY 2021


A visit to Chengdu Aerospace Corporation (CAC) at Chengdu/Huangtianba (China) early January 2021 revealed that deliveries of the Chengdu J-10C fighter aircraft to the People's Liberation Army - Air Force (PLAAF, China Air Force) seem to have stopped.
In January 2020, Over thirty J-10Cs were noted outside on the tarmac, fully covered by camouflage tarpaulin waiting for things to come. Google Earth now shows only a dozen, but that is the situation as it was in February 2020.
Also, during the visit in January, it became clear that production of the Chengdu J-20 is in full swing, with aircraft for the 1st Brigade at Anshan being produced (serials 61x2x), where they will replace the Shenyang J-11s

Source: https://www.scramble.nl/military-news/deliveries-chengdu-j-10c-seems-to-have-been-stopped
 
Deino

Deino

Tejas Spokesman said:
Deliveries of Chengdu J-10C seems to have been stopped.

PUBLISHED: 23 JANUARY 2021


A visit to Chengdu Aerospace Corporation (CAC) at Chengdu/Huangtianba (China) early January 2021 revealed that deliveries of the Chengdu J-10C fighter aircraft to the People's Liberation Army - Air Force (PLAAF, China Air Force) seem to have stopped.
In January 2020, Over thirty J-10Cs were noted outside on the tarmac, fully covered by camouflage tarpaulin waiting for things to come. Google Earth now shows only a dozen, but that is the situation as it was in February 2020.
Also, during the visit in January, it became clear that production of the Chengdu J-20 is in full swing, with aircraft for the 1st Brigade at Anshan being produced (serials 61x2x), where they will replace the Shenyang J-11s

Source: https://www.scramble.nl/military-news/deliveries-chengdu-j-10c-seems-to-have-been-stopped
So the question is WHY ... ? Are there any issues? Maybe related to the engines? Do they wait for a certain item or even occasion? 🤔

We know these WS-10B-powered J-10Cs are in production since mid-2019 but we haven't seen a single operational one in a PLAAF brigade yet?
Even more interesting however is this part: :smitten:

J-20A to Anshan.jpg
 
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

Deino said:
So the question is WHY ... ? Are there any issues? Maybe related to the engines? Do they wait for a certain item or even occasion? 🤔

We know these WS-10B-powered J-10Cs are in production since mid-2019 but we haven't seen a single operational one in a PLAAF brigade yet?
Even more interesting however is this part: :smitten:

View attachment 709669
Does that mean you can share the photo now?
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Deino said:
So the question is WHY ... ? Are there any issues? Maybe related to the engines? Do they wait for a certain item or even occasion? 🤔

We know these WS-10B-powered J-10Cs are in production since mid-2019 but we haven't seen a single operational one in a PLAAF brigade yet?
Even more interesting however is this part: :smitten:

View attachment 709669
My guess PLAAF doesnt want J10s anymore
 
Deino

Deino

ziaulislam said:
My guess PLAAF doesnt want J10s anymore
You are joking? I don't think they ordered a certain batch several years ago and now after they are finished they refuse to use them while at the same time there are still hundreds of older J-7 and J-8s are in service!
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Deino said:
You are joking? I don't think they ordered a certain batch several years ago and now after they are finished they refuse to use them while at the same time there are still hundreds of older J-7 and J-8s are in service!
Ordered several years ago..
With full swing of j20 in order..
That are already replacing j11..

This is just a guess
 
Deino

Deino

ziaulislam said:
Ordered several years ago..
With full swing of j20 in order..
That are already replacing j11..

This is just a guess
Unlikely ... you don't leave J-10s unused when there are still J-7/8s around and the J-20 regardless how great it is, it cannot replace everything in service. I'm convinced it must be another reason.
 
newb3e

newb3e

Tejas Spokesman said:
Deliveries of Chengdu J-10C seems to have been stopped.

PUBLISHED: 23 JANUARY 2021


A visit to Chengdu Aerospace Corporation (CAC) at Chengdu/Huangtianba (China) early January 2021 revealed that deliveries of the Chengdu J-10C fighter aircraft to the People's Liberation Army - Air Force (PLAAF, China Air Force) seem to have stopped.
In January 2020, Over thirty J-10Cs were noted outside on the tarmac, fully covered by camouflage tarpaulin waiting for things to come. Google Earth now shows only a dozen, but that is the situation as it was in February 2020.
Also, during the visit in January, it became clear that production of the Chengdu J-20 is in full swing, with aircraft for the 1st Brigade at Anshan being produced (serials 61x2x), where they will replace the Shenyang J-11s

Source: https://www.scramble.nl/military-news/deliveries-chengdu-j-10c-seems-to-have-been-stopped
i think china find the great tejas as a frontline jet that can make PlAAF a worthy airforce!!

wah HAL wah!
 
GiantPanda

GiantPanda

The original article from Scramble :

"A visit to Chengdu Aerospace Corporation (CAC) at Chengdu/Huangtianba (China) early January 2021 revealed that deliveries of the Chengdu J-10C fighter aircraft to the People's Liberation Army - Air Force (PLAAF, China Air Force) seem to have stopped.
Over thirty J-10Cs were noted outside on the tarmac, fully covered by camouflage tarpaulin waiting for things to come."

(Tejas Spokesman changed the wording for some reason.)

Sounds to me like there are 30+ J-10Cs in January 2021.

Then the article added:
"Google Earth shows only a dozen, but that is the situation as it was in February 2020."

It looks like Scramble has deduced that delivery to PLAAF had stopped because there were 30+ camouflaged J-10Cs piled up at CAC in Jan 2021. But in February 2020 there were only a dozen, meaning Scramble thought that they were flowing to units then.

Scramble is an European source. I HIGHLY doubt that anyone there actually visited CAC -- never mind the extreme security clearance but during a pandemic when China had blocked flights from overseas? Almost without a doubt, they are doing all this conjecture by satellite pictures only.

The language might be an issue but it sounds like there are 30+ J-10C sitting at Chengdu in Jan 2021. They could be waitng there because of any number of reasons -- engine, production outpacing induction or an export order.
 
GiantPanda

GiantPanda

It is all but impossible to even visit China right now, much less Chengdu Aircraft.

Perhaps Scramble's "visit" is a mistranslation from Dutch to English. It seems to be all satellite interpretation. (The J-20 extrapolation could come from recent sat photos of that aircraft lined up in rows at PLAAF bases.)

www.france24.com

One year after Wuhan lockdown, China keeps strict border controls to suppress Covid-19

A year after China imposed a lockdown in Wuhan, the Covid-19 situation has improved dramatically throughout the country. Nevertheless, Beijing has persisted with strict public health measures, includ…
www.france24.com www.france24.com

"
Beijing closed the country’s borders on March 26 in response to several new cases reaching China from abroad. Authorities since have helped more than 70,000 Chinese people return home – but the country remains largely inaccessible to international visitors.

“Tourist trips are impossible right now,” a representative of the Paris-based China Tourism Agency told FRANCE 24. “We stopped all our operations in response to that announcement in March because the embassy isn’t giving out visas to travel agencies like ours anymore.”

Hugues de Revel, director of the France-China Foundation, which organises meetings between young entrepreneurs to strengthen links between the two countries, recounted similar problems: “The nature of the organisation makes it essential to organise in-person meetings in China, but our requests were unsuccessful,” he told FRANCE 24.

“China is doing everything to discourage travel. Even if we can prove that the trip is absolutely necessary for what we’re doing or that the person concerned is a Chinese resident anyway, there’s no guarantee that it’ll work out,” de Revel added.

....,

The few travellers who are authorised to enter China have to show great patience. In addition to taking a Covid-19 test and receiving a negative result less than 72 hours before a flight, they must follow strict quarantine measures for a period of 14 to 21 days depending on their arrival city in a place designated by local authorities.

“Travellers themselves will have to cover the costs of quarantining in China,” the French foreign ministry warns on its website. “The cost of a 14-day quarantine for several people can be quite high because hotels may require family members to quarantine in different rooms.”

The drastic reduction in international flights is another problem. Beijing only permits Chinese airlines one weekly international flight, which has prompted reciprocal measures from many countries and made travel to China even more difficult.

“The Chinese government has said a lot about wanting to maintain international connections despite the pandemic,” said Antoine Bondaz, an East Asia expert at the Foundation for Strategic Research in Paris.

“But all that is merely cosmetic rhetoric because flights have been reduced so much that it’s nigh on impossible to get there,” Bondaz told FRANCE 24."
 
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

Cool_Soldier said:
Are these birds moving to somewhere else...?
PAF....? Just assuming.
At this point it is still too early to say.

Personally I am still suspicious since all newly produced J-10C will use domestic engines. Although China has used WS-10 on domestic flankers almost extensively for the past decade or so, a single-engined jet has far stricter requirements for engine reliability and performance.
 
