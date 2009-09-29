Chengdu J-10C deliveries & follow up news

Tejas Spokesman
Deliveries of Chengdu J-10C seems to have been stopped.
PUBLISHED: 23 JANUARY 2021
A visit to Chengdu Aerospace Corporation (CAC) at Chengdu/Huangtianba (China) early January 2021 revealed that deliveries of the Chengdu J-10C fighter aircraft to the People's Liberation Army - Air Force (PLAAF, China Air Force) seem to have stopped.
In January 2020, Over thirty J-10Cs were noted outside on the tarmac, fully covered by camouflage tarpaulin waiting for things to come. Google Earth now shows only a dozen, but that is the situation as it was in February 2020.
Also, during the visit in January, it became clear that production of the Chengdu J-20 is in full swing, with aircraft for the 1st Brigade at Anshan being produced (serials 61x2x), where they will replace the Shenyang J-11s
Source: https://www.scramble.nl/military-news/deliveries-chengdu-j-10c-seems-to-have-been-stopped
