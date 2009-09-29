Chengdu J-10C deliveries & follow up news

One year after Wuhan lockdown, China keeps strict border controls to suppress Covid-19 A year after China imposed a lockdown in Wuhan, the Covid-19 situation has improved dramatically throughout the country. Nevertheless, Beijing has persisted with strict public health measures, includ…

Beijing closed the country's borders on March 26 in response to several new cases reaching China from abroad. Authorities since have helped more than 70,000 Chinese people return home – but the country remains largely inaccessible to international visitors."Tourist trips are impossible right now," a representative of the Paris-based China Tourism Agency told FRANCE 24. "We stopped all our operations in response to that announcement in March because the embassy isn't giving out visas to travel agencies like ours anymore."Hugues de Revel, director of the France-China Foundation, which organises meetings between young entrepreneurs to strengthen links between the two countries, recounted similar problems: "The nature of the organisation makes it essential to organise in-person meetings in China, but our requests were unsuccessful," he told FRANCE 24."China is doing everything to discourage travel. Even if we can prove that the trip is absolutely necessary for what we're doing or that the person concerned is a Chinese resident anyway, there's no guarantee that it'll work out," de Revel added.....,The few travellers who are authorised to enter China have to show great patience. In addition to taking a Covid-19 test and receiving a negative result less than 72 hours before a flight, they must follow strict quarantine measures for a period of 14 to 21 days depending on their arrival city in a place designated by local authorities."Travellers themselves will have to cover the costs of quarantining in China," the French foreign ministry warns on its website. "The cost of a 14-day quarantine for several people can be quite high because hotels may require family members to quarantine in different rooms."The drastic reduction in international flights is another problem. Beijing only permits Chinese airlines one weekly international flight, which has prompted reciprocal measures from many countries and made travel to China even more difficult."The Chinese government has said a lot about wanting to maintain international connections despite the pandemic," said Antoine Bondaz, an East Asia expert at the Foundation for Strategic Research in Paris."But all that is merely cosmetic rhetoric because flights have been reduced so much that it's nigh on impossible to get there," Bondaz told FRANCE 24."