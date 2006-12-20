Chengdu J-10 Multirole Fighter Air Craft News & Discussions

Separate names with a comma.
The Chengdu J-10 (Jian-10, or F-10 in its export name) is a single-engine, all-weather, high-performance multirole fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground roles. The aircraft was designed by Chengdu-based 611 Aircraft Design Institute and manufactured by Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC). The aircraft is available in single-sear fighter (A variant) and tandem two-seat fighter-trainer (B variant) versions. The aircraft first flew in 1998 and entered the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) service in 2003. About 50~70 examples are expected to have been delivered by 2006. These planes are powered by a Russian-made AL-31FN turbofan engine, while on later production variants this will be replaced by Chinese indigenous WS-10A “TaiHang” turbofan. The total number of production may be as many as 300.
The J-10 development programme, also known as “Project 8610”, officially began in 1986 to counter the fourth-generation fighters such as MiG-29 and Su-27 then being introduced by the Soviet Union. The aircraft was initially designed as an air-superiority fighter aircraft but changing requirements later shift the development towards a multirole fighter. It was widely speculated that the J-10’s initial design was based on the cancelled Israeli Aerospace Industry (IAI) Lavi lightweight fighter. Despite the denial by both Chinese and Israelis, the high resemblance of the two aircraft appears to support this claim. Russia provided key assistance to the aircraft development after 1990 by helping Chengdu engineers integrate the Lyulka-Saturn AL-31F turbofan engine into the aircraft.
The J-10 is single-engine fighter with a rectangle belly air intake, low-mounted delta wings, and front canard wings. The airframe possesses a large vertical tail, as well as canards placed near the cockpit. The air intake is rectangular in shape, and is located beneath the fuselage. The aircraft is the first Chinese-made fighter to be fitted with a large two-piece bubble canopy to provide 360 degrees of visual coverage for the pilot. If necessary, the aircraft could be fitted with an in-flight refuelling probe.
The J-10 fighter represents the highest achievement of the Chinese aviation industry today. The aircraft achieves high manoeuvrability by using a large amount of composite materials in its fuselage and wing structures to reduce the its overall weight and thus increase the thrust-to-weight ratio. The aircraft design is aerodynamically unstable, to provide a high level of agility, low drag and enhanced lift. The pilot controls the aircraft through a computerised digital, quadruplex (four-channel) “fly-by-wire” (FBW) system, which provides artificial stabilisation and gust elevation to give good control characteristics throughout the flight envelope. The aircraft’s cockpit avionics and fire-control system are also believed to be superior to those of other Chinese indigenous fighter aircraft.
In the late 1990s, the U.S. Office of Naval Intelligence estimated that the J-10 could be as manoeuvrable as the U.S. F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. With its advanced “fly-by-wire” system, the J-10 may have a better aerodynamic performance compared to the Russian Su-27, which still uses the conventional control method. The Hong Kong-based newspaper Sing Tao Jih Pao reported on 29 May 2004 that during an aerial war game conducted by the PLAAF, the J-10 fighter has beaten the Su-27 fighter in all three rounds of “dogfight” in the mid-air.
The J-10A single-seat fighter entered service with the PLAAF in 2003, with 50~70 examples delivered so far. The production continues at a rate of 2~3 units per month. The two-seat variant J-10B joined the service In 2006. The aircraft may become available for export market by 2007~08.
J-10
Weapons
The fixed weapon on the J-10 includes a single-barrel 23mm internal cannon.
The aircraft has 11 stores stations Ã¢â¬â six under the wing and three under the fuselage. The inner wing and centre fuselage stations are plumped to carry external fuel tanks.
The aircraft carries a range of air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons for different mission profiles. For interception and air-superiority mission, the aircraft carries the indigenous 2~4 PL-12 active radar-homing medium-range air-to-air missile and 2 PL-8 infrared-homing short-range air-to-air missiles. It is not clear whether the aircraft is equipped with helmet-mounted sight (HMS) but the technology is available.
For ground attack roles, the J-10 will carry 500kg laser-guided bombs (LGB), free-fall bombs, and 90mm unguided rocket launcher pods.
The two front hardpoints under the fuselage can be used to carry target acquisition and navigation pods.
Power Plant
The initial production variant J-10s are powered by the Russian Lyulka-Saturn AL-31F turbofan rated at 17,857lb (79.43kN) dry and 27,557lb st (122.58kN) with afterburning. The same powerplant is also being used by the PLAAF's Su-27 and Su-30 fighters. The AL-31FN model used by the J-10 has been specially modified to fit the aircraftÃ¢â¬â¢s fuselage. Lyulka-Saturn delivered 54 AL-31F turbofan engines to China between 2002 and 2004 for the initial batch of the J-10.
In July 2005, China ordered an additional 100 AL-31FN engines for more J-10 productions. Some reports suggested that these could be the improved model with increased thrust and possibly a fully variable, all-aspect thrust vector control (TVC) nozzle. Lyulka-Saturn demonstrated a TVC-equipped AL-31FN during the 2002 Zhuhai Air Show. The TVC capability would further enhance the aircraft's manoeuvrability.
Shenyang-based AVIC1 Aviation Engine Institute has been developing the indigenous WS-10A turbofan engine, which is also known as Ã¢â¬ËTaihangÃ¢â¬â¢ in its commercial name. Reportedly based on some AL-31F technologies, the engine is rated at 73.5kN dry and 110kN with afterburning.
The WS-10A development was completed in December 2005 and the engines may be ready for batch production soon. It was reported that the later variants of the J-10 and J-11 fighters will be powered by the WS-10A.
can any one tell me what kind of avionics & radar are used in F-10?
Extent of Russian involvement in the J-10 program is significant. In addition to providing the J-10 with the Al-31FN turbojet Russia also offered advanced multifunction radars, navigation and targeting systems, ECM suite, and missile warning and defense systems. Russian avionics manufacturer Phazotron offered China three different radars for the J-10 project. These include the N010 "Zhuk" ("Beetle") and the RP-35 "Zhemchug" ("Pearls"). The "Zhuk" radar ("Zhuk-8-II") has been selected by China for the F-8IIM upgrade program. Over a hundred of these radars were recently sold to China.
"Zhuk" is a large family of X-band (8 to 12.5 GHz) airborne multimode radars. The radar was originally developed for the MiG-29 tactical fighter but since then a multitude of versions have been produced for MiG-23, Su-27, F-8IIM and other aircraft. Later models of "Zhuk" offer look-up/look-down range-while-search and Track-While-Scan of 10 targets with simultaneous engagement of up to four (two targets for the "Zhuk-8-II"); vertical search; head-up display search; wide-angle search; boresight and automatic terrain avoidance for low-altitude combat operations; real beam ground-mapping; Doppler beam sharpening; synthetic aperture; display enlargement/freeze; TWS on four targets; ground target Moving Target Indicator (MTI)/tracker; air-to-surface ranging and navigation update. Weapons compatibility for "Zhuk" includes the Kh-31A, R-27R1, R-27T1, R-37E and RW-AE missiles. Later models of "Zhuk" such as the "Zhuk-F" offer detection range of up to 200km for a 5 m2 RCS targets with +/- 70 deg angular coverage and detection of 24 targets with simultaneous tracking of 8 targets. The radar weighs between 180 kg and 300 kg depending on the model.
The most likely candidate for the J-10's future radar is the Phazotron RP-35 "Zhemchug" which is an X-band radar with digital fire-control sensors and an electronically scanning phased-array antenna. The radar features a liquid-cooled traveling wave tube transmitter; an exciter; a three channel microwave receiver and programmable signal and data processors. All critical radar controls for "Zhemchug" are integrated into the aircraft's throttle grip and stick controller and radar data is displayed via the head-up and head-down displays allowing for one-man operation. This radar has an expanded air-to-ground capability and is compatible with a wide range of Russian air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions.
Another candidate is the Chinese version of the Israeli Elta EL/M-2035 multimode pulse Doppler fire control radar based on the original development by Elta Electronics Industries - a subsidiary of Israel Aircraft Industries Electronics Group. This radar is used on the South African Denel (Atlas) "Cheetah" fighter - a development of the Dassault "Mirage III". The Elta EL/M-2035 radar is based on the 2021B version used by the IAI Kfir-C2 fighter. The radar offers a range of 46km for a 5 m2 RCS target, five air-to-air modes (automatic target acquisition, boresight, look-down, look-up, and track-while-scan) and two air-to-ground modes (beam-sharpened ground mapping and terrain avoidance and sea-search). Originally the Elta EL/M-2035 was developed for the "Lavi" program and after the program's cancellation the radar was offered for export.
How many two seat versions of J-10 are we planning to get?
J-10 Is A Pleasing Fighter Jet, source from China military magazine
Weinuoqie. Silapanni [Pakistan Test Pilot, I translate the name from Chinese pronunciation, correct me if i'm wrong]:I feel very impressed by his manipulation system, excellent performance and mobility close-air support (CAS) and battlefield interdiction (BAI) , his air combat particularly worthy of praise.
维诺切斯拉潘尼：试飞中国的歼10战斗机，我的感觉很好，他的操控系统，性能优异，飞低－低－低，打击飞行，很理想。机动性能特别值得赞赏
The missile launching system is not in line with my habit, but its easy to operate, the reliability is very good. Compare to F-16 I flied, the reaction speed is a bit faster.
导弹发射系统手持姿态，不太符合我的习惯，但是，操作简便，可靠性也是很不错。对比我试飞的F16战斗机来说，反应速度比歼10要慢一些。
J-10 is uniquely designed to compatible with American missiles, the radar scanning distance is very close with F-16. Compare with F16 the resolution is slightly low probability . However, the cockpit design is very modern, compared with the early F16AB, I can have to say it is far beyond.
歼10的观瞄系统设计上十分独特，他可以有效兼容，我们目前使用的多种类型美国形式的导弹，雷达扫描距离与F16比较接近。分辨率概率较之F16略有不足。但是，座舱设计十分现代，对比早期的F16AB来说，可以说完全超越。
The combat radius range to 1,100 km , with drop tanks the range can extend to 1,300 kilometers; Afterburner system is runing very attractive smooth. Resonance within relatively small, compare to F16AB.
加力系统工作十分顺畅，开启加力座舱内偕同震动概率比较低，比较舒适。比F16B的共振，要舒适很多。比较适合快速突防使用作战。航程方面他大于F16的900公里作战半径，可以延伸到1100公里。加装2座副油箱可以提高到1300公里。
Electronic sensor system seems slightly inadequate, particularly lack of rapid opening butterfly-lock-twisting incockpit . repairation is very tedious once, the transient fault.
电传系统，略显不足，特别是机舱内缺乏快速开启蝶型锁扭。一旦出现暂时性故障，修复十分繁琐。操作软件，目前是中英文系统，没有我国文字系统。但是，英文也是我们可以很好的接受的语言。
System software can supoort Chinese/English. However, English is also an acceptable language for us.
下视与后视能力，是他的主要特点，你无需在座舱内，在四处观望，通过显示屏你可以观察到后部，下部，任意角度的视角，这样，在战斗中，打击敌人十分便利。目前印度引进的生产的SU27MKK机型，也带有下视能力，但是后视能力不足。
J-10 has full vision of backsight while Su27mkk 's backsight is weak.
Data transmission systems of J-10 's is more complicated, it is not easy to master . possibiy due to China has to accompany a variety of early-warning radar systems, in our country, some of its functions can be eliminated accordingly to our early-warning radar link.
数据传输系统歼10显得比较复杂，不容易快速使用，但是这与目前中国空军配属的多种预警雷达系统有关，如果在我们国家，则会减少其一些相应功能，以适合我们为数不多的预警雷达连接系统。
Finally, I think that in combat, When I can pilot it out to fight our enemy ,Depend on the excellent air mobility, superior electronic fire control system. and the performance of the long-range precision-guided weapons, Add with my experience , I do think. My enemy should be ready to become a "droop angle spiral slide in air," they have no chance of survival.
最后我认为，如果在战斗中，我可以驾驶它前出迎击对手，那么我认为，依靠歼10优异良好的空中机动能力，超前的电子设备系统，以及精确制导武器的
WS-10 was completed,no Al-31FN
Shouldn't this be the EL/M-2032. I've never heard of an Elta-2035.
This might help a bit.....
Elta EL/M-2035 Multi-Mode Pulse Doppler Radar
The Elta EL/M-2035 multi-mode pulse-Doppler radar was a development of the Elta EL/M-2021B multi-mode Doppler radar of the IAI Kfir-C2. The radar was very advanced and had a coherent transmitter and a stable multi-channel receiver for reliable look-down performance over a broad band of frequencies and for high resolution mapping. An Elta programmable signal processor, backed by a distributed, embedded computer network, would provide optimum allocation of computing power and great flexibility for growth and the updating of algorithims and systems growth.
The radar could provide speed and position of targets in the air and on the ground, and could provide the pilot with a map of the terrain the Lavi was overflying. It could track several targets at 46 km distance in at least five air-to-air modes (automatic target aquisition, boresight, look down, look up and track while scan (TWS)). The radar had at least two air-to-ground modes (beam-sharpened ground mapping/terrain avoidance and sea search). After the cancellation of the Lavi programme the radar was offered for multi-role fighter retrofits, including the Denel Cheetah E.
http://www.combatsim.com/archive/htm/htm_arc3/lavi2.htm
