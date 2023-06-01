What's new

Chemical Industries of Pakistan

Experts highlight true export potential of PVC products

Recorder

KARACHI: Significant investments to expand and improve the efficiency of domestic PVC production have created an opportunity for Pakistan to earn $300 million through the export of surplus volumes and products.

Currently, Pakistan’s per capita PVC consumption stands at 1.2 kg versus a global average of 6.1 kg. Growth in the country’s per capita consumption will be driven by rising per capita income, increasing urbanization, and robust domestic manufacturing in the coming years, experts said.

Through various customer engagement and market development initiatives, such as a retail outlet – think PVC, Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited (EPCL) is actively promoting various standardized, high-quality PVC products.

While briefing reporters on Wednesday, Mahmood Siddiqui, Vice President Manufacturing of EPCL highlighted that since 2015, EPCL has invested over $188 million in plant expansion and other upgrade projects for higher efficiency, reliability, and diversification of operations.

In 2021, EPCL enhanced its PVC capacity to 295,000 tons per annum, which is sufficient to fully cater to the local demand and achieve exports, as well.

Muhammad Idrees, Chief Commercial Officer at EPCL, said that the Company is collaborating with TDAP to explore global markets for export of value-added PVC downstream products.

In the last two years, the Company exported surplus products worth $48 million to Turkiye and Middle Eastern markets, while import substitution of around $300 million contributed significantly toward solving Pakistan’s balance of payments situation.

The downstream PVC industry can fully utilize its excess capacity and help in earning $300 million in valuable foreign exchange by standardizing and improving the quality of finished products.

The Company’s 2030 vision is to become a globally-competitive PVC producer, prioritizing exports, and increasing the domestic per capita PVC consumption to international levels. As part of its business strategy, the Company is also looking to position PVC as the “Material of Choice” with a primary emphasis on value added products.


Engro Should Negotiate Discounted Ethylene From Russia or Iran.That Should Help The Bottom Line

Same for the Polypropylene Facility They Are Planning.Propane Should Also Be Sourced From Iran or Russia At Discount
 
Engro Should Negotiate Discounted Ethylene From Russia or Iran.That Should Help The Bottom Line

Same for the Polypropylene Facility They Are Planning.Propane Should Also Be Sourced From Iran or Russia At Discount
The problem is there prop is low grade .... Its not as simple as u think....
 

