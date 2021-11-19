Law Minister Farogh Nasim and Parliamentary Secretary for Law Maleeka Bokhari address a joint press conference in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari revealed on Friday that a clause providing for "chemical castration” of habitual rapists had been removed from the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in the light of objections raised by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).
Flanked by Law Minister Farogh Nasim at a press conference in Islamabad, Bokhari said the CII had objected to the punishment of chemical castration for rapists, describing it as "unIslamic".
The clause was later omitted from the bill before its passage in Wednesday's joint session of parliament, Bokhari said, noting that "Article 227 of the Constitution also guarantees that all laws must be under the Shariah and the Holy Quran, hence we cannot pass any law that goes against these values."
She said the omission was made after detailed deliberation by a government committee under the guidance of the law minister.
About the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021, the MNA said the previous law had flaws that hampered the provision of justice to victims, hence a new law had been introduced to ensure swift dispensation of justice.
Also read: Will the new law stop rapes?
She explained that an anti-rape crisis cell would be set up in every district hospital for rapid medical examination of cases. Bokhari said the government had promised to protect people's rights and "it did so by introducing necessary legislation".
Chemical castration clause removed from bill after CII objections: Maleeka Bokhari
Parliamentary secretary says the castration punishment was described by the CII as "unIslamic" and it was against Shariah.
www.dawn.com