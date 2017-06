World renowned footballer John Terry had recently expressed his desire to one day visit Pakistan as part of the Leisure Leagues Pakistan’s (LLP) drive to develop football in the country.



The former Chelsea defender’s announcement had created a bit of confusion as it was unclear whether he would be a part of this year’s Ronaldinho & Friends exhibition or he planned to visit in future editions of the spectacle.



Any confusion has now been cleared as LLP has now confirmed that the 36-year-old will indeed be a part of Ronaldinho & Friends showcase match this year.



The announcement will be music to the ears of football fans in Pakistan as the Englishman, unlike the rest of LLP’s star-studded line-up, is still an active player at the top level and will purportedly be signing for Bournemouth once his Chelsea deal officially expires on June 30.



He becomes the eighth and probably the final superstar that LLP has roped in for the planned Ronaldinho & Friends exhibition match, with the other seven being Ronaldinho himself, Robert Pires, Luis Boa Morte, David James, Nicolas Anelka, George Boateng and Roberto Carlos.



“Bringing international players of this stature to Pakistan is a step towards building the country’s image globally,” said Mehmood Trunkwala, Chairman World Group. “At home, we want to empower our local talent and create a platform that gives every individual a chance to play football and groom their skills.”



He continued: “We want the youth of Pakistan to pursue their passion for football without any hardships and eventually showcase their talents internationally.”



Leisure Leagues Pakistan is a nationwide initiative of Trunkwala family to bring football in the country and create a platform for the local talent of Pakistan.

