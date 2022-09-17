What's new

Cheetahs reintroduced in Indian wildlife 70 years after extinction

The special chartered cargo flight, carrying 8 cheetahs from Namibia, landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. A tiger-faced B747 Jumbo jet was used to ferry eight cheetahs from Namibia, who will be introduced into the Indian wildlife by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .The introduction of the fastest land animal in India is being done under Project Cheetah, which is world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday. Stay tuned with India Today for all live updates.​

 
Hope!! All 40 cheetah will come on time.. A big hope..
 
Yes, Iran denied to transfer a long ago.
If I am remember correctly, Iran wanted Asiatic Lions in exchange for them, however Gujarat state govt is very reluctant even to hand a few to other Indian states so no way they were gonna send it to Iran. Only recently due to threat of extinction from floods or epidemic Gujarat govt under pressure transferred some of them to MP.
 
