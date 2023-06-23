What's new

Cheep economist asim munir is going to commit another blender against imran khan alongside Corrupt pdm tags

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,659
-1
4,379
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
The establishment's dossier against Imran Khan is ready
The world will be told through this dossier that Imran Khan is a big threat to the world.
Imran Khan has proved to be a tough opponent he has been the ambassador of many big charitable organizations of the world and has also been the vice-chancellor of an international university. He running cancer hospitals and university. He is ex pm of 300 millions and atomic power.
IMG-20230623-WA0003.jpg
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Cash GK
Economist recent article is well planned attack on Imran khan. Pakistanis turned against its army
Replies
5
Views
473
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
Cash GK
Blog against arab king and Sardition charges againt wajat ali khan
Replies
1
Views
236
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Champion_Usmani
Is General Asim Munir ready?
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Gen Asim showed Imran proof of his wife's corruption in 2019: Shehbaz
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
1K
F.O.X
F.O.X
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
The quiet Pakistan general waging war against Imran Khan
2
Replies
15
Views
824
S.Y.A
S.Y.A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom