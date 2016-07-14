What's new

Check Out the Progress On Apple’s Spaceship Campus

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

http://fortune.com/2016/06/30/apple-spaceship-campus-flyover/



Want to see the latest progress at Apple’s new headquarters now under construction in Silicon Valley? One documentarian has you covered.

Matthew Roberts has published his latest video taken from a drone of Apple’s Campus 2 in Cupertino, Calif., including a peek at the main “spaceship” building as well as some of the others nearby.

This month’s flyover, which was posted on YouTube on Thursday, kicks off with a look at the main circular building, which still needs a lot of work. Cranes and vehicles flank the “spaceship” inside and outside.

Next up, Roberts tours the nearby research and development facility that, as he notes, is “nearing completion.” Indeed, the building’s glass and air-conditioning units are installed and at least the exterior makes it look nearly move-in ready. Apple’s 100,000-square-foot employee fitness center is coming along nicely, although the roof is incomplete and it appears little work has been done inside.

Roberts releases monthly videos that show progress of the construction, in what has become a closely followed ritual among Apple watchers. He says in his YouTube video descriptions that he adheres to “all local regulations” when filming.

Apple Campus 2, as it’s become known, was the brainchild of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who pitched the idea to the City of Cupertino before his death. When complete, Apple’s new headquarters will feature 2.8 million square feet of office space and house 12,000 employees. It will be powered by 700,000 square feet of solar panels and some small fuel cells that generate energy through a chemical reaction, feature more than 7,000 trees, underground parking, and on-campus restaurants. Apple hopes to move in starting next year.

In addition to being a nice new place for employees, Apple Campus 2 will also be home to the company’s regular media events.


In his latest video, Roberts took viewers past the company’s auditorium. And, as those who have been watching previous videos might suspect, the mound of dirt that crews dug up to build the campus is now officially a mountain. However, Apple will repurpose it later for planned
landscaping.

Still, looking at the drone flyover, it's clear that far more work needs to be done. Stay tuned for another video next month.
More than 3,000 giant curved glass panes will be used at Apple campus 2.
 
No wonder when a company is worth more than $800 Billion, it can certainly have a GHQ like this, I must say it looks splendid.
 
Funded looting stupid guys selling crap phones for more than 500 dollars
Well nobody is putting a gun to your head making you buy one. That's like complaining about Mercedes or BMW or something. They will have a class of buyers who don't find the price wallet busting.
 
Considering it has been around for 40 years it has seen hundreds of competing companies come and go with nothing to show for it. At least it will have something.
apple (google, facebook) are created by intelligence, outsourced jobs to china and evades taxes. The "something" it can show is a big circle in the ground of its pride and hipster egotism.
 
apple (google, facebook) are created by intelligence, outsourced jobs to china and evades taxes. The "something" it can show is a big circle in the ground of its pride and hipster egotism.
Come on you know the expense of building phones here would make the current price of their phone look like something at the Dollar store. All the environmental issues with dumping all the toxic chemicals used to make phones and finding people willing to work the drudgery of an assembly line. It is something only easily accomplished in some third world country.

Look at the Superfund sites we have. Can you imagine how silly it seems today to poison land permanently here just so somebody 40 years ago (in another country) could paint their house with lead paint or have nice leather shoes?
 
Come on you know the expense of building phones here would make the current price of their phone look like something at the Dollar store. All the environmental issues with dumping all the toxic chemicals used to make phones and finding people willing to work the drudgery of an assembly line. It is something only easily accomplished in some third world country.

Look at the Superfund sites we have. Can you imagine how silly it seems today to poison land permanently here just so somebody 40 years ago (in another country) could paint their house with lead paint or have nice leather shoes?
The elites Jews who own apple, google and facebook would also make money for "cleaning" the "superfund" sites. They control the federal reserve and the money printing, they also control the global warming agencies, environmental agencies, and environmental companies. Its has nothing to do about the environment, Its about tax evasion, pure and simple. They put money in Ireland and overseas tax havens while destroying the US middle class with debt and psyops, blaming china and pushing for war. The country is getting looted and the elites have their money safely hidden away.
 
The elites Jews who own apple, google and facebook would also make money for "cleaning" the "superfund" sites. They control the federal reserve and the money printing, they also control the global warming agencies, environmental agencies, and environmental companies. Its has nothing to do about the environment, Its about tax evasion, pure and simple. They put money in Ireland and overseas tax havens while destroying the US middle class with debt and psyops, blaming china and pushing for war. The country is getting looted and the elites have their money safely hidden away.
Well technically overseas sales profits by any US company is not subject to US tax until they bring it home. They would be subjected to a double-tax if they did. So if Apple cut some sweet deal with Ireland to get round a high European tax that only makes it easier to have them bring the money back here.
 
