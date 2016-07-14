Check Out the Progress On Apple’s Spaceship Campus

Want to see the latest progress at Apple’s new headquarters now under construction in Silicon Valley? One documentarian has you covered.Matthew Roberts has published his latest video taken from a drone of Apple’s Campus 2 in Cupertino, Calif., including a peek at the main “spaceship” building as well as some of the others nearby.This month’s flyover, which was posted on YouTube on Thursday, kicks off with a look at the main circular building, which still needs a lot of work. Cranes and vehicles flank the “spaceship” inside and outside.Next up, Roberts tours the nearby research and development facility that, as he notes, is “nearing completion.” Indeed, the building’s glass and air-conditioning units are installed and at least the exterior makes it look nearly move-in ready. Apple’s 100,000-square-foot employee fitness center is coming along nicely, although the roof is incomplete and it appears little work has been done inside.Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletterRoberts releases monthly videos that show progress of the construction, in what has become a closely followed ritual among Apple watchers. He says in his YouTube video descriptions that he adheres to “all local regulations” when filming.Apple Campus 2, as it’s become known, was the brainchild of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who pitched the idea to the City of Cupertino before his death. When complete, Apple’s new headquarters will feature 2.8 million square feet of office space and house 12,000 employees. It will be powered by 700,000 square feet of solar panels and some small fuel cells that generate energy through a chemical reaction, feature more than 7,000 trees, underground parking, and on-campus restaurants. Apple hopes to move in starting next year.In addition to being a nice new place for employees, Apple Campus 2 will also be home to the company’s regular media events.In his latest video, Roberts took viewers past the company’s auditorium. And, as those who have been watching previous videos might suspect, the mound of dirt that crews dug up to build the campus is now officially a mountain. However, Apple will repurpose it later for plannedlandscaping.Still, looking at the drone flyover, it’s clear that far more work needs to be done. Stay tuned for another video next month.7,000 trees, underground parking, and on-campus restaurants. Apple hopes to move in starting next year.----------------------------------------------------------------More than 3,000 giant curved glass panes will be used at Apple campus 2.