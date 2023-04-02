Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
In 1991, the 15 Soviet republics became independent countries. Because Chechnya is not a Soviet republic but a province in Russia, it remains a province in Russia to this day. Some Chechens don't like it so they fight in Bakhmut and by the time they kill the last Russian man in Bakhmut Chechnya will therefore become an independent country.
@White and Green with M/S @Vergennes @gambit @mike2000 is back @Deino
