Chechen Mujahidin the battle of Kyiv and the new world order(Opinionated)

Many see Putin's adventure in Ukraine as silly and a danger to world peace. But there is a different dimension to it, as some suggest it may be an emergence of new world order. For long the West has been devastating and destroying many Muslim nations on the pretext of democracy and peace. The emergence of China and Russia in recent times has put a check on further Western adventures. The rapid defeat of the West in Afghanistan should not be seen in isolation, as many in the loop know that some groups of the Taliban were fully backed by the Russians and the Chinese. In doing so these powers skillfully eliminated uncle Sam and his cronies from their backyard.The question arises how can the Taliban be trained and equipped by the Russians(their former sworn enemies). The answer is very simple, the Taliban never had any issues with the men of their own faith and ideology, the(Chechen Mujahidin). Like the Taliban the Chechens fought the Russians in the past, but now they are the best of buddies.The Russian attack on Ukraine has met with stiff resistance and suffered heavy losses. To speed up the offensive Putin has asked for the help of the battle-hardened Muslim Chechen mujahidin. Two days ago many thousands gathered in Grozny(their capital) and wowed to take on the Western puppets.Many sources say around 70000 Mujahidin will assist in the assault.Some of the Muslim units have already reached the outskirts of the capital of Ukraine.From Afghanistan to Ukraine the West is on the retreat and with the alliance of Muslim Mujahidin certainly the odds are in the favour of the anti Western alliance(Russia and China). The audacity shown by Putin will certainly send shock waves to Taiwan and India, as Xi might be contemplating moves of its own. PM Imrans visit to Moscow will have far reaching effects for good in our region.