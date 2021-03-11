truthfollower
Cheating in Online Exams | Pervez Hoodbhoy & Nawfal Saleemi |
Pakistani students have been demonstrating against in-person exams and demanding online exams instead because it makes cheating so much easier. Why is cheating so readily accepted in our society?
