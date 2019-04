Some important points made by the video which suggests the idea was to build inexpensive shelter homes. Rather than building new ones, turn underused buildings into shelter. In principal the infrastructure already exists for shelter homes it just needs to be organised locally. By converting lots of small unused places of worship into places for shelter you could save the budget, which could be used elsewhere.



I am in principle against the idea of giving handouts to people, because it makes them lazy and doesn't stop the cycle of poverty but a few things are basic necessities such as a roof. I could see crime rate coming down, and cleanliness of the local area going up if this was implemented. Not a bad idea.

