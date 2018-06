Ctg witnessing topmost dev

The government is very much hopeful that in the next five years, $1 trillion investment will be made in the southern side of Chattogram, which extends from the Karnaphuli’s southern bank to Cox’s Bazar.

A city outer ring road from Patenga Sea Beach to Faujdarhat is already 75 percent completed. The ring road is 17 kilometers long and 33 feet high. The government and JICA are jointly financing the project.