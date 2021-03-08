Homo Sapiens
Chattogram-Sylhet flight from March 17 for first time
Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha. Dhaka | Published: 17:54, Mar 08,2021
Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to launch direct flights on Chattogram-Sylhet-Chattogram route for the first time in country’s aviation history.
To mark the birth centenary of country’s funding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the national flag carrier took the initiative to operate flights two days a week on March 17 from the port city Chattogram to Sylhet, a press release said.
Biman’s route will create a bridge between the country’s northeastern part Sylhet and South coastal city Chattogram for the rapid expansion of tourism and commercial development, said the release.
Earlier, Biman initiated direct flights on Sylhet-Cox’s Bazar-Sylhet route to give a boost the country’s tourism sector.
