Chattogram-Sylhet flight from March 17 for first time.

Chattogram-Sylhet flight from March 17 for first time
Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha. Dhaka | Published: 17:54, Mar 08,2021
Chattogram-Sylhet flight from March 17 for first time

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to launch direct flights on Chattogram-Sylhet-Chattogram route for the first time in country's aviation history. To mark the birth centenary...
Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to launch direct flights on Chattogram-Sylhet-Chattogram route for the first time in country’s aviation history.

To mark the birth centenary of country’s funding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the national flag carrier took the initiative to operate flights two days a week on March 17 from the port city Chattogram to Sylhet, a press release said.

Biman’s route will create a bridge between the country’s northeastern part Sylhet and South coastal city Chattogram for the rapid expansion of tourism and commercial development, said the release.

Earlier, Biman initiated direct flights on Sylhet-Cox’s Bazar-Sylhet route to give a boost the country’s tourism sector.

 
Bangladesh Biman starts direct flights on Sylhet-Chattogram route
United News of Bangladesh . Sylhet | Published: 10:18, Mar 18,2021


Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Wednesday started operating direct flights from Sylhet to Chattogram.

Air vice marshal M Mafidur Rahman, the chairman of the Civil Aviation authority of Bangladesh, virtually inaugurated the flight from Sylhet.

The Chattogram-Sylhet-Chattogram flight will be operated two days a week.

Abu Saleh Mostafa, managing director and chief executive officer of Biman, said, ‘feasibility studies are underway to see if other domestic flights can be operated from Sylhet. Considering the passengers' demand, we are working on operating another flight on Sylhet-Saidpur route soon.’

On the inaugural day, a flight of Biman reached Sylhet with 74 passengers from Chattogram and left for the port city with 46 passengers from Sylhet.

Bangladesh Biman starts direct flights on Sylhet-Ctg route

Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Wednesday started operating direct flights from Sylhet to Chattogram...
