Chattogram port cargo dwell time drops 42% in 6yrs

1598263773961.png


Cargo dwell time at the Chattogram port has decreased by around 42 percent, or 7.49 days, in the past six years, enhancing the ease of doing business in the country.

According to data from the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), a cargo container stayed at the Chattogram port for around 17.48 days (dwell time) on average in 2014-15 fiscal year, which dropped to just 9.99 days in FY2019-20.

The significant decrease in dwell time is easing container congestion at the port's storage yard and allowing exporters-importers to save on storage charges imposed by the port authorities.

1598263859425.png


Dwell time is the time taken to offload import containers onto a truck, trailer, covered van or train from the port yard; and to load export containers from the port yard onto a ship.


"This is a milestone achievement for the port as well as for businesses in the country. That we have been able to reduce the dwell time by half despite our limited resources has been possible because of some smart decisions of the authorities concerned," said Mahbubul Alam, president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).


He, however, observed that the dwell time should come down below 24 hours as the cost of doing business is related to it.

"Spending more time on offloading containers means a higher cost of business. Ultimately, the prices of imported products go up and the costs of exports get higher," he explained.

Mahbubul Alam also expressed his hope that the cargo dwell time at the Chattogram port will come further down once the Patenga Container Terminal and Bay Terminal are complete. "The port authorities should speed up the construction work on the ongoing projects," he stressed.

The Chattogram port that handles 92 percent of Bangladesh's export-import trade has a storage capacity of only 49,018 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers. The port can only offload containers from vessels if there is availability of storage spaces.

Over the last five years, export-import container handling at Chattogram port has increased by 60 percent or 1,137,080 TEUs. In FY2014-15, the port handled only 1,867,062 TEUs, while in FY2019-20 it handled 3,004,142 TEUs.

The reduced dwell time is allowing the CPA to cope with ongoing 10-20 percent handling growth of the port.

The CPA also said the government's decision in 2017 to keep the port open round-the-clock was remarkable.

In FY2015-16, the dwell time was 19.83 days, but after keeping the port open 24 hours, the dwell time started falling gradually. The time came down to 11.15 days in the following year and it continued to drop afterwards.

The reduced dwell time is also saving the exporters and importers a huge amount in storage charges.

In FY2014-15, the CPA handled 940,827 imported containers and every container stayed 17.48 days at the port paying $114 as a storage charge. The importers had to pay around $107 million for 940,827 TEUs of imported containers.

Five years later, the country's premier port handled 1,546,676 TEUs imported containers and the estimated port storage charge stood at $55.68 million for staying 10 days at the port storage.

Responding to a query, CPA Secretary Md Omar Faruk told The Business Standard, "If the dwell time had remained high, it would have been quite difficult for us to cope with the increasing handling pressure."

He further said, "We had taken several steps, such as granting permission for Inland Container Depots (ICDs), for quick delivery of the containers from the port. From time to time, we sent letters to the importers to take delivery of their cargo quickly."

"Last year, we sent letters individually to every importer, asking them to take delivery of their cargo after the port activities came to a standstill, resulting in a large stockpile of containers at the port, due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

Giving more details, Faruk said, "We had only four gantry cranes last year, later 10 more such cranes were added to the port's fleet. The introduction of an automated container handling system named Container Terminal Management System (CTMS) also helped us reduce dwell time, because the system made it very easy to locate containers."

The CPA also took some permanent steps to ensure quicker delivery of import containers and receiving export containers, such as granting permission for ICDs, building an overpass in the Saltgola area for smooth movement of cargo vehicles, and building a road named Toll Road from port to Kalu Shah Mazar Gate.

So far, 19 ICDs known as off-docks have been given permission, which are handling 91 percent of export containers and 37 imported items, mostly food items including rice, wheat, mustard seed, chickpeas, pulse, raw cotton, and scraps–which is around 20 percent of imported containers.

The government granted most of the ICD permissions from 1999 to 2015. These ICDs have a storage capacity of 77,700 TEUs of containers in total.

After the export goods are stuffed into containers at the ICDs before they are loaded onto feeder vessels for their journey to mother vessels in Singapore or Colombo, an export container can be delivered within 36 hours from the port yard.

Therefore, the dwell time is mostly high for the imported containers now, said sources from the CPA and Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA).

Commenting on the matter, BICDA Secretary Ruhul Amin Sikder said, "The ICDs have handled 6.53 lakh TEUs of export containers and 3.01 lakh TEUs of import containers last year. As these containers were handled very quickly and did not stay for a long time at port storage, it increased the port's performance and handling capacity."

"If the government gives permission to set up more ICDs, it will help to further reduce the dwell time," he added.

The CPA is now considering installing an overhead container transportation system. Once implemented, it will replace diesel trucks with a suspended overhead container movement system that lifts containers from ships and shuttles them to local yards much quicker.

More than 8,000 diesel trucks, covered vans and lorries presently visit the Chattogram port every day. If the overhead container transportation system is installed, the number of such vehicles entering the port will drop significantly.


Source
 
The container traffic in CTG two years ago was greater than all Indian East Coast ports. CTG handled 3 Million TEU's worth while Chennai and Kolkata handled about 2.3 Million TEU's combined. The other Indian East Coast ports handled tiny amount of container traffic. It was a bit amusing when Chennai port managers asked if they could transship Bangladesh export containers instead of Singapore...some record.

When Payra and modernized Mongla ports (post BMRE) finally come on line, it will essentially double CTG's container handling capacity. When Matarbari deep sea port gets implemented it will quadruple the same capacity.
 
Chittagong port gets cargo-handling autonomous system

Chicago-based EagleRail Container Logistics, signed an MoU with the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) to use the former's autonomous system that deals with the cargo, Bangladesh as part of efforts to improve traffic throughput and ease congestion, aiming towards better port operations.

SMART | 25/10/19

According to a statement, Eagle Container Logistics created the first automated, patented and environmentally conscious system to increase port throughput and capacity. The diesel trucks operating at the port will be replaced by a container movements system that rapidly lifts containers and places them at local yards or intermodal transportation hubs, bypassing ground obstacles, including roadways and open water.
Mike Wychocki, CEO, EagleRail Container Logistics, in Bangladesh commented that
We are honored that officials in Bangladesh have given the green light to investigate ways EagleRail can reduce crippling gridlock and improve efficiencies between their existing and new terminals and intermodal connections.
Click to expand...
Moreover, following the MoU signing ceremony, EagleRail stated that it includes Chittagong in its plans for the New Bay Container Terminal (BCT), that will link the Karnaphuli River terminals (NCT, CCT and GCB) and both expanded railheads that connect container rail traffic to Dhaka.

EagleRail's sustainable and eco friendly system is emission-free and has been shown to cut CO2 and particulate pollution by up to 60% when compared to diesel trucks.

Moreover, to conduct the operations and upgrades agreed, Bangladesh and EagleRail partnered with local infrastructure and technology consulting firm COSMOS Group, based in Dhaka and Chattogram.

In 2018, the Chittagong port authority launched a set of regulations to improve navigational safety in the port, following a number of navigational incidents in recent years that increased.
 
New regulations in effect in Chittagong Port to improve navigational safety
Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) published a new directive in order to improve navigational safety in the port. This directive came after the number of navigational incidents in recent years increased.

PORTS | 08/10/18
Responding to the increasing number of navigational incidents, accidents and near-misses in recent years, especially in the Chittagong outer anchorage, due to rising maritime traffic in the area, the local authority established new regulations and recommendations which are in effect from October 1, 2018.
The regulations are the following:
  • The agent of any vessel with a draft of over 9.5 meters must inform the CPA outer anchorage cell at least three (3) days before proceeding to Chittagong outer anchorage. Permission to proceed will depend on the availability of suitable sea room and the bathymetry (depth and extent of water) at the anchorage;
  • Pilotage is highly recommended for vessels having a draft of more than 9.5 meters, and is also recommended for all other vessels maneuvering within the Chittagong outer anchorage area;
  • Chittagong Port Radio will guide the vessels with a draft exceeding 9.5 meters to an anchorage suitable for the vessel in question;
  • The CPA outer anchorage cell will monitor and guide vessel movements. It will also supervise the voluntary pilotage service at the Chittagong outer anchorage area.
 
Then I reckon India’s eastern ports would be redundant eh?
 
Well I guess you could say that. India's major container traffic handling is done by one single port on the West Coast, namely JNPT in Maharashtra, which is located east of Mumbai in Navi Mumbai. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jawaharlal_Nehru_Port).

That port alone handles about 4.8 Million TEU's. Beyond that, none of their other ports comes anywhere near what CTG handles container volume-wise.

But that being said, we cannot rest on our laurels. Our efficiency in CTG (and also in Mongla and Payra in a year or so) have huge scope for improvements in efficiency levels. We have to aim for S'pore level efficiency in processing containers, which is a lofty goal.

Together with that goal, the other goal should be to bypass transshipment points such as S'pore, transshipment (container transfer) ports in the Gulf, as well as the new transshipment options in Vietnam and China, to cut down shipment time drastically to our major markets in the US and EU.

I reckon we can shave at least a week to ten days off of the four weeks it takes now to get goods to the US - if we had the deep sea port at Matarbari/Sonadia and could handle Panamax size large container carriers which can dock in that port. Panamax or larger size ships do not need to transship in ports like Singapore and add a week's delay to have containers transferred from ship to ship, These large ships can go straight from CTG to ports like Long Beach. NYC, Seattle or Rotterdam in the EU.
 
