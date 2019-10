Chhattisgarh: IAF fighter pilot marries for love; father thrashed, force-fed faeces



RAIPUR: The father of an IAF fighter pilot paid the price of the air warrior's love marriage when the bride's family allegedly beat him up, forced faeces into his mouth and urinated on him because they are opposed to the marriage.



The pilot and his bride, who is a medical student, are from the same community and hail from Chhattisgarh.







They married at Arya Samaj in Gwalior on October 10 this year without informing her father.



According to the complaint filed by the pilot's dad, when the girl's family came to know about it, they attacked him mercilessly.



The accused stopped his car near Khursipar, dragged him out and started beating him, says the 55-year-old's complaint.



They blackened his face with soot, forced him to eat faeces and urinated on him, says the FIR.





They allegedly threatened him with dire consequences if he dared go to police, and warned that the girl must return to her parents within 24 hours.









Leaving him unconscious, all the accused fled.









When he regained consciousness, he called his brother and they went to the nearest police station, where the pilot's father filed the complaint, still with a blackened face.









Police filed a case and booked the accused for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and assault with the intent to dishonour a person. No one had been arrested till Saturday night.