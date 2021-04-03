Chattisgarh: 21 jawans missing after encounter with naxalites, 5 safety personnel martyred

Chhattisgarh: 5 jawans killed, 20 injured in Bijapur encounter; 12 Naxals also gunned down Five jawans and 12 Naxals were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district today. The deceased jawans belonged to the CRPF and DRG.

Fierce encounter between security forces and Naxals in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The forces also gunned down 12 Naxals and recovered an Insas rifle. Two of the deceased jawans were from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) while three were from the District Reserve Guard (DRG).Sources say Naxals fired upon a joint party of the CRPF and the DRG, following which the encounter started in the Silger forest of Bijapur's Tarem. The joint part comprised of nearly 400 personnel of the STF, DRG, CRPF and CoBRA that were out for an anti-Naxal operation."The personnel belonging to the CRPF's elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation," Chhattisgarh Director General of Police DM Awasthi told PTI.Speaking about the operation, Bastar IG P Sundarraj said, "According to initial information, at least 12 Naxals have been killed and around 15 were injured in the encounter. We will need more time to confirm this. As per our estimates, there were 250 Naxals present there."Nine ambulances and two Mi-17 helicopters were rushed to the encounter site in Tarrem, Bijapur to rescue the injured troops.On March 23, five DRG personnel were killed when Naxals blew up a bus carrying security personnel with an IED in Narayanpur district.Earlier this week, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) arrested three Naxals for planting explosives to target security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.Last month, Naxals killed a Zila Panchayat member in Bijapur district. Barely hours before the incident, Naxals set nearly 11 vehicles on fire in Dhanora area of Kondagaon district.