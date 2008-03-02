Chattha, Zardari discuss coalition



* Chattha to lead PML-Q in Punjab

* Efforts on to keep PML-N out unless it shares power with PPP in Centre



By Muhammad Bilal



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) initiated formal contacts on Saturday when Hamid Nasir Chattha met PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari shortly after his appointment as PML-Qs parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly.



According to sources privy to the meeting, it lasted for over two hours. They said PPP Vice Chairman Makhdoom Amin Fahim, one of the contenders for the premiership slot, was also present.



They said there was a strong possibility that this meeting would lead to a thaw in relations between the two parties and pave the way for a government of national consensus. The PPP is keeping all its options open. However, it is difficult to say at this time whether it will take the PML-Q on board, the sources added.



Possible coalition: Chattha had earlier met Zardari after the February 18 elections, but Saturdays meeting was significant in view of a possible coalition government of the PPP, the PML-Q, the PML-F, the JUI-F and some independents. This combination can easily yield a simple majority in the Punjab Assembly to form a government headed by Hamid Nasir Chattha, the sources said. The nomination of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as PML-Q parliamentary leader in the National Assembly is probably part of this plan. Chattha had worked with the PPP in the past as a coalition partner.



Following Chatthas meeting with Zardari, Saudi Arabia Ambassador in Pakistan Ali Awad Al-Asseri also met the PPP co-chairman. This is an equally significant meeting as the Saudis are interested in Pakistans politics, particularly in the future setup, the sources said.



PML-N push: The PML-N is also working to muster the support of like-minded MPAs-elect, but it is unlikely that the PPP would agree to withdraw from forming a government in the Punjab if the PML-N does not share power with it in the Centre.



The PPP has 80 general seats in the Punjab Assembly to PML-Qs 68 and PML-Fs three. These parties will also be allocated seats reserved for women and minorities on the basis of their representation in the House. The PPP is expected to get 18 female seats and two minority seats. Similarly, the PML-Q is expected to get 15 female seats and one minority seat. This would give the PML-Q and the PPP a combined total of 184 seats. A coalition with the PML-F would give the possible coalition 187 seats. A total of 186 members are required to form government in the Punjab.