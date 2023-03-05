ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence is ‘difficult to achieve’, China’s tech minister says

Hamartia Antidote said: But..but..but what about all those scientific paper and patent leads??

What about all those graduates???



What about China being ahead in AI??? Click to expand...

China has never lead in AI and likely never will. The US has the best AI talent in the world, develops the best AI algorithms, and has the best, by far, AI hardware(Nvidia etc). And Chinas supposed lead in big data is misleading. China may have access to 1.4B people, but US companies have access to the entire world.Now that the US has banned AI GPUs to China, it will be near impossible for China to catch up.