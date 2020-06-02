What's new

Charting a New Deal

OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ

OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ

Enlightened representation, let's talk about that... Democracy as in 51 votes give a win it all to one side and 49 stand aghast. Islam didn't ordain a form of government, rightfully so, if it did it would have become tyranny of the process and system. But we are provided clues on how to proceed... and I for one assume it to be a Republic for it being a public matter. How we go about it has been a question mark and people all over have experimented or posited ideas, needless to say it has been a process. But we can reflect upon and say with confidence, there have been failures.

I will posit a process commencing from the very bottom, a process of constituencies, say each constituency must have a minimum 1000 and a maximum of 9,999 constituents, one seat per constituency each elected unanimously meaning affirmative ballot(we are sending a representative of a community to serve it's issues not a shyster selling dream). The purpose is to have a representative intimately connected with his constituents, a member of said community. A graph would have been better, anyways. A number of constituencies make a representative council, that again must select a representative. So on and so forth...

Purpose of this exercise is to remove party based politics and give voice to the remaining 49 voters, such as in a majoritarian winner take all system.

Though, I have personal biases towards voters... such as only head of household votes or married couples only. Representatives must meet certain minimum threshold, that is must not be a convict, must perform obligatory congregational Salah in Jama'ah so on and so forth. I believe people will make the right choice in selecting best person to represent their concerns... Four or two years seems a legitimate term and terms can be capped unless the representative is promoted to a higher chamber in which case must still remain a representative member of their constituency. It works as a pyramid and of course executive must be the best that a people have to offer.

This of course is only one route, metropolitan areas can have constituencies representing businesses, tradesmen and other relevant groups. Rural constituencies with tribal representation etc.

This however is the nervous system only that is feelings, desires and apprehensions of the society it's skeletal system is top down... i.e. People that work for the state and it's processes of enforcement, controls and implementation. Each council will have a governor implemented by the state as it sees fit and for a limited period of time. Each council is it's own minor government living it's way with their language, customs and cuisine. Each council is a source of executives power such as tiered law enforcement, military and other federation departments.

What I propose is not impossible to implement but needs resolve and most importantly people's will for decency, independence, respect and justice. Mobs captivated by stunts, soothing words and elaborate dreams can only lead to opportunists playing with lay emotions.

Opinion: Pakistan must become an authoritarian state to progress

These are wet dreams of fascists but may they never come true.
defence.pk

I intend to posit my views on this topic overtime, elaborating and defining terms more acutely. And, I'd appreciate if members with interest or opinions would chime in for a positive discourse.

Ideally topics that align and tangents of the core including but not limited to investiture, Democracy, forms of representation, structure of a Caliphate, forms of governance, pitfalls/checks and balances, Tribal or communal setups, and perhaps even layout of pros and cons with supporting discussions and academic yet casual views.
 
A seat at the table, as an equal is what everyone deserves. A real world manifestation of equality displayed during Salah, no royalty no commoner.
A constituency could be a common cause, a trade, historical value/symbolism, day laborers, civil society, rights based, familial and value based, obviously religious, linguistic and ethnic. Each constituents cannot simultaneously be part of more than one constituency, though an option to change exists and can cause an issue for a constituency meeting minimal requirement of 1000 members.
Each representative must be unanimous. Representation must meet minimum thresholds and therefore requires it's constituents to be active and involved.
Once the pedestal is taken away from pageant winners a civic debate can be had, one that is deliberate, reasoned, articulated and guided.

To be continued...
 
Political Correctness is intrinsically built in to the western model. A secular model that allows one to speak freely from the sides of their mouths. A model that has a left and right paradigm basically putting everything and anything up for debate, where no sanctity and fact matters, facts are on same pedestal as alternate facts, truth with spiced truth, it is all a shade from black and white and settled with at minimum a one vote majority.

We must understand that a different paradigm exists, of facts and truth, of right and wrong and one that is not majoritarian in nature.

Which is why the very "elective" process is so flawed, it provides a space and a pedestal to shysters, populists and sycophants. It shows dreams and plays with emotions of people and distracts with theatrics and circus.

It is very easy to distract oneself in the minutia and get hung up on details. A state must run top-down and it's receptors must be bottom-up.

TBC
 
Your Leader, Ruler, King can send you to your death(wrong decisions, war etc.), choose one wisely, your life depends on it!

Reversing the course, from electing the worst a society has to offer, to selecting it's best is the goal. Populism, circus politics and sale of dreams must stop...relegation of power to smaller polities and allowing not only their survival but uniqueness to continue unabated. State must be redefined from mere borders... role of state must be reconfigured... and lastly the role of leadership.

Defined metropolitan regions allowed enough autonomy to chart their courses short of becoming a state. State should reorient to common defense, justice system, foreign policy, currency, food and environmental security, connectivity, weights amd measures and Central planning etc.

Speaking in Islamic terms, investiture and vicegerency are important terms. Essentially, lot of primary powers are taken away, such as legislation on preordained, people's oath to Almighty instead of institution, state or head of state, ability to generate, create or accumulate wealth or tax people etc.

A body thus of representative, that establishes a consensus on known principles to grant investiture or divestiture for that matter. We can very easily find examples, laws and deliberation of classical and contemporary individuals who have invested considerable time and energy in extrapolating and defining terms based on precedence.

The very purpose of this exercise in charting a more deliberate course is the void we are looking at, due in part because the consequences of animating our senses on peripheral issues, we have exhausted/are exhausting the means to return, to a meaningful purpose driven life to one of smoke and mirrors. In essence, we find ourselves in a house of mirrors and allow each ism to conclude or draw to an end.

We must understand, the Almighty reasoned with us mere mortals, our intellect and capacity to understand. Prescribed ways to re-up our faith by congregating in and delving in rituals that grant the inspired path. For all too often percentages and numbers give a false claim and equivocation on faith, family and future of humanity.

Tbc...
 
