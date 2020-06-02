Charting a New Deal

Opinion: Pakistan must become an authoritarian state to progress These are wet dreams of fascists but may they never come true.

Enlightened representation, let's talk about that... Democracy as in 51 votes give a win it all to one side and 49 stand aghast. Islam didn't ordain a form of government, rightfully so, if it did it would have become tyranny of the process and system. But we are provided clues on how to proceed... and I for one assume it to be a Republic for it being a public matter. How we go about it has been a question mark and people all over have experimented or posited ideas, needless to say it has been a process. But we can reflect upon and say with confidence, there have been failures.I will posit a process commencing from the very bottom, a process of constituencies, say each constituency must have a minimum 1000 and a maximum of 9,999 constituents, one seat per constituency each elected unanimously meaning affirmative ballot(we are sending a representative of a community to serve it's issues not a shyster selling dream). The purpose is to have a representative intimately connected with his constituents, a member of said community. A graph would have been better, anyways. A number of constituencies make a representative council, that again must select a representative. So on and so forth...Purpose of this exercise is to remove party based politics and give voice to the remaining 49 voters, such as in a majoritarian winner take all system.Though, I have personal biases towards voters... such as only head of household votes or married couples only. Representatives must meet certain minimum threshold, that is must not be a convict, must perform obligatory congregational Salah in Jama'ah so on and so forth. I believe people will make the right choice in selecting best person to represent their concerns... Four or two years seems a legitimate term and terms can be capped unless the representative is promoted to a higher chamber in which case must still remain a representative member of their constituency. It works as a pyramid and of course executive must be the best that a people have to offer.This of course is only one route, metropolitan areas can have constituencies representing businesses, tradesmen and other relevant groups. Rural constituencies with tribal representation etc.This however is the nervous system only that is feelings, desires and apprehensions of the society it's skeletal system is top down... i.e. People that work for the state and it's processes of enforcement, controls and implementation. Each council will have a governor implemented by the state as it sees fit and for a limited period of time. Each council is it's own minor government living it's way with their language, customs and cuisine. Each council is a source of executives power such as tiered law enforcement, military and other federation departments.What I propose is not impossible to implement but needs resolve and most importantly people's will for decency, independence, respect and justice. Mobs captivated by stunts, soothing words and elaborate dreams can only lead to opportunists playing with lay emotions.I intend to posit my views on this topic overtime, elaborating and defining terms more acutely. And, I'd appreciate if members with interest or opinions would chime in for a positive discourse.Ideally topics that align and tangents of the core including but not limited to investiture, Democracy, forms of representation, structure of a Caliphate, forms of governance, pitfalls/checks and balances, Tribal or communal setups, and perhaps even layout of pros and cons with supporting discussions and academic yet casual views.