Chart of the Day: Russians Snap Up China-Made Cars to Become Biggest Buyers​

Chart of the Day: Russians Snap Up China-Made Cars to Become Biggest BuyersBy Zhang Yukun
Mar 28, 2023 07:25 PM
Russia became the biggest importer of vehicles from China in the first two months of 2023, after Western brands pulled out of the European country, according to Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).
There has recently been a spike in Russian imports of China-made vehicles, Cui wrote in a report published Saturday. The country imported almost 80,000 cars from China in the first two months of this year, almost half of the total in 2022, according to CPCA data.
