Chart of the Day: Russians Snap Up China-Made Cars to Become Biggest Buyers​

By Zhang Yukun
Mar 28, 2023 07:25 PM

Russia became the biggest importer of vehicles from China in the first two months of 2023, after Western brands pulled out of the European country, according to Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

There has recently been a spike in Russian imports of China-made vehicles, Cui wrote in a report published Saturday. The country imported almost 80,000 cars from China in the first two months of this year, almost half of the total in 2022, according to CPCA data.

微信图片_20230328230208.png


www.caixinglobal.com

