CHARSADDA ON FIRE

A mob put Mandani police station on fire in Tangi tensile of Charsadda KP demanding to handover an alleged mentally deranged person accused of desecration of Holy Quran. Police has shifted the accused to another location #blasphemy

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465002331502751754

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465070039988588548

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465070226475819009

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465070644098486283

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465070908851175426

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465071211008995333

https://twitter.com/Natsecjeff/status/1465071547257921536

https://twitter.com/Natsecjeff/status/1465071936858374154

https://twitter.com/Natsecjeff/status/1465072196326412288

https://twitter.com/Natsecjeff/status/1465077685072314368
 
