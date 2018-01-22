CHARSADDA ON FIRE

jus_chillin








A mob put Mandani police station on fire in Tangi tensile of Charsadda KP demanding to handover an alleged mentally deranged person accused of desecration of Holy Quran. Police has shifted the accused to another location #blasphemy
https://twitter.com/Natsecjeff/status/1465071547257921536
https://twitter.com/Natsecjeff/status/1465071936858374154
https://twitter.com/Natsecjeff/status/1465072196326412288
https://twitter.com/Natsecjeff/status/1465077685072314368
