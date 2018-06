Charlottesville attack: What, where and who?

Charlottesville

What happened and when?

A "Unite the Right" rally was planned for Saturday, August 12 to protest against the removal of a statue of Confederate icon General Robert E Lee.







Described as one of the largest white supremacist events in recent US history, it was organised by Jason Kessler, a former journalist and a member of the Proud Boys, an ultra-nationalist group.





The day before, on Friday, marchers descended on the University of Virginia carrying torches and yelling slogans "white lives matter" and "blood and soil".

Protesters gathered again on Saturday, and clashed with counter-demonstrators.





At 11:28am (15:35 GMT) a local state of emergency was declared by the City of Charlottesville and the County of Albemarle.





At 1:42pm (17:42 GMT) a speeding car rammed into anti-racist protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring at least 19 others.





The speeding car fled the scene but was soon located and stopped by police.





James Alex Fields Jr of Ohio has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts following the incident.





A police helicopter also crashed while en route to the rally on Saturday, killing two state troopers.



Where did it happen?

Who was behind it?

The driver of the car, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr was arrested shortly after the incident and was charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and one count of hit-and-run.





In connection with the events at Charlottesville today, police made three additional arrests.





Troy Dunigan, 21, was charged with disorderly conduct.





Jacob L Smith, 21, was charged with misdemeanour assault and battery.





James M O'Brien, 41, was charged with carrying a concealed gun.



How many casualties?

Thirty-two-year-old Heather Heyer died in hospital after being hit in the car ramming.





Lieutenant Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Bates, who were on board the crashed helicopter, died.





Thirty-five people were injured at the rally, 19 confirmed by the hospital in Charlottesville.



Is Charlottesville now safe? What is the latest on the ground?

What are people saying?

What happened next?