Charlie Hebdo Muhammad cartoons projected onto government buildings in defiance of Islamist terrorists

Cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad were projected onto government buildings in France as part of a tribute to history teacher Samuel Paty, who was murdered by an Islamist terrorist last week.The controversial depictions from the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo were displayed onto town halls in Montpellier and Toulouse for several hours on Wednesday evening, following an official memorial attended by Paty’s family and President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.Paty was beheaded while walking home on Friday evening, just days after he showed’s caricatures of Mohammad to pupils in a class about freedom of expression.In a tribute to the slain teacher, Macron described him as a “quiet hero” who “embodied” the values of the French Republic. The president posthumously awarded Paty the Légion d'Honneur, France’s highest civilian honour.“He was killed precisely because he incarnated the Republic. He was killed because the Islamists want our future,” Macron said.