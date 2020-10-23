What's new

Charlie Hebdo Muhammad cartoons projected onto government buildings in defiance of Islamist terrorists

CIA Mole

CIA Mole

May 1, 2019
www.independent.co.uk

Charlie Hebdo Muhammad cartoons projected onto government buildings in defiance of Islamist terrorists

Projection of controversial cartoons took place during national day of mourning for murdered teacher Samuel Paty
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk
1603424607810.png


Cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad were projected onto government buildings in France as part of a tribute to history teacher Samuel Paty, who was murdered by an Islamist terrorist last week.
The controversial depictions from the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo were displayed onto town halls in Montpellier and Toulouse for several hours on Wednesday evening, following an official memorial attended by Paty’s family and President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
Paty was beheaded while walking home on Friday evening, just days after he showed Charlie Hebdo’s caricatures of Mohammad to pupils in a class about freedom of expression.

In a tribute to the slain teacher, Macron described him as a “quiet hero” who “embodied” the values of the French Republic. The president posthumously awarded Paty the Légion d'Honneur, France’s highest civilian honour.

“He was killed precisely because he incarnated the Republic. He was killed because the Islamists want our future,” Macron said.
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Great defiance alienating Muslims of the world. By projecting cartoons of the prophet the French are only worsening their relations with Muslim nations. France hasn't won any sympathy by mocking and bullying Muslims. It is not very hard to predict that relations between various French societies is further damaged and won't improve anytime soon.

France is a country that is reeling from COVID. Instead of focussing on COVID Macron has made cartoons his top priority.
 
Aryeih Leib

Aryeih Leib

Mar 13, 2019
Treat them as if they don't exist . Before this
fiasco most of us didn't even know that this shitty paper existed . By these acts they can't tarnish the of image prophet Muhammad
 
Clutch

Clutch

Aug 3, 2008
Dalit said:
Great defiance alienating Muslims of the world. By projecting cartoons of the prophet the French are only worsening their relations with Muslim nations. France hasn't won any sympathy by mocking and bullying Muslims. It is not very hard to predict that relations between various French societies is further damaged and won't improve anytime soon.

France is a country that is reeling from COVID. Instead of focussing on COVID Macron has made cartoons his top priority.
Not really..
Most Muslim governments hate Islam themselves... Look at the Saudis and UAE... They are in bed with Israel and Saudis are now doing concerts and nude sports illustrated shoots near mecca.


So... No... France is doing this because Muslim governments hate Islam themselves.

Sad ... But it's the truth.

Except for Pakistans Imran Khan.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Clutch said:
Not really..
Most Muslim governments hate Islam themselves... Look at the Saudis and UAE... They are in bed with Israel and Saudis are now doing concerts and nude sports illustrated shoots near mecca.


So... No... France is doing this because Muslim governments hate Islam themselves.

Sad ... But it's the truth.

Except for Pakistans Imran Khan.
UAE and KSA don't represent entire Muslim world. Yes, they are both spoilers.


It is funny you mention UAE and KSA. Both nations that have good relations with France. Any coincidence?
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Clutch said:
Lol... The Saudis and UAE that are dying to be Israeli poodles and Modi the islamaphobes pets???


Most muslim governments don't care.... Please name me one?...
Muslim governments are irrelivant. Governments come and go. What matters are the people who are always the majority. What France has done hasn't earned them any goodwill I can assure you. It doesn't matter to us. LOL let them draw hateful cartoons. It doesn't affect us. We won't remember this country as civilised or cordial. That is for sure.
 
Clutch

Clutch

Aug 3, 2008
Dalit said:
Muslim governments are irrelivant. What matters are the people who are always the majority.
No... Actually it's governments that make policy and can impact french interests... It's a fact.

Muslim opinion in Muslim nations is irrelevant...

Saudis, UAE, Egypt, Jordan, all North African nations, Bahrain, Kuwait, All Central Asian, Indonesia, etc.... All nations will continue their relationship with France irrespective...

The franch can beam Cartoon against our Prophet all day everyday every where on TV on print... On all billboards... With every pictures... All Muslim nations will do nothing... Because they too hate Islam now..fact

Except for Pakistan's Imran Khan government... Fact.

Sorry.. I wish you were right... But it's now open season on our Prophet. Watch and see... It will spread all over Europe and beyond.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

May 27, 2015
PakFactor

PakFactor

Sep 30, 2019
Dalit said:
Great defiance alienating Muslims of the world. By projecting cartoons of the prophet the French are only worsening their relations with Muslim nations. France hasn't won any sympathy by mocking and bullying Muslims. It is not very hard to predict that relations between various French societies is further damaged and won't improve anytime soon.

France is a country that is reeling from COVID. Instead of focussing on COVID Macron has made cartoons his top priority.
Let them be ravaged by COVID
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Clutch said:
No... Actually it's governments that make policy and can impact french interests... It's a fact.

Muslim opinion in Muslim nations is irrelevant...

Saudis, UAE, Egypt, Jordan, all North African nations, Bahrain, Kuwait, All Central Asian, Indonesia, etc.... All nations will continue their relationship with France irrespective...

The franch can beam Cartoon against our Prophet all day everyday every where on TV on print... On all billboards... With every pictures... All Muslim nations will do nothing... Because they too hate Islam now..fact

Except for Pakistan's Imran Khan government... Fact.

Sorry.. I wish you were right... But it's now open season on our Prophet. Watch and see... It will spread all over Europe and beyond.
LOL who the heck cared if the French beamed prophet cartoons. Let them beam the cartoons every second of the day. Absolutely no one gave a shit. We have more important things to do in our lives. The French have exposed their hate. They are obsessive people who want to hate and bully. The whole world knows how the children of immigrants are treated in ghettos.

At the end of the day, France is burning its own house. Relations between immigrants and local French people are suffering. The world honestly doesn't give a shit. It is an internal matter of France and it is mismanaging it as usual.

Like I said, instead of focusing on containing COVID the French have other priorities. Cartoons are more important to France. Good for them.
 
Clutch

Clutch

Aug 3, 2008
Dalit said:
LOL who the heck cared if the French beamed prophet cartoons. Let them beam the cartoons every second. Absolutely no one gave a shit. We have more important things to do in our lives. The French have exposed their hate. They are obsessive people who want to hate and bully. The whole world knows how the children of immigrants are treated in ghettos.

At the end of the day, France is burning its own house. Relations between immigrants and local French people are suffering. The wold doesn't give a shit.
I did not disagree... But it's sad how impotent we have become ...

This is why I say make Pakistan great.. imagine if we had the economic clout to ensure if France made these moves we would sanction them till their head spins.... But alas... Undead we have allowed the corrupt Nawaz and Corrupt Zardari's to turn us into a beggar nation...
 
